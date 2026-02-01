Beneficial Insects Market Valued at USD 1,183.12 Million in 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.86% (2026-2034)

Beneficial Insects Market Size Beneficial Insects Market Share

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global beneficial insects market size was valued at USD 1,051.90 million in 2025. The market is projected to grow from USD 1,183.12 million in 2026 to USD 3,114.09 million by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.86% during the forecast period.The increasing adoption of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs is significantly boosting demand for beneficial insects such as predatory mites, parasitic wasps, and lady beetles. These biological control agents play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance, reducing chemical residues in food products, and providing effective, natural pest suppression. Their ability to target specific pests while minimizing harm to crops and the environment makes them an integral component of modern sustainable farming systems.Furthermore, rising environmental awareness, deteriorating soil health, and the global shift toward residue-free and sustainable agricultural practices have accelerated the adoption of biological pest management solutions. Supportive government initiatives, subsidies encouraging the use of biological inputs, and increasingly stringent regulations on synthetic pesticides are reshaping the global market landscape, collectively driving strong and sustained market growth.Get a Free Sample of this Report:SegmentsPredatory Mites to Lead Due to Broad Pest Control EfficiencyBy insect type, the market is segmented into predatory mites, parasitic wasps, lady beetles, lacewings, fly pollinators, and others.The predatory mites segment accounted for the largest market share, valued at USD 388.27 million in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 1,183.63 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 13.23%. Their ability to control multiple pests such as thrips, spider mites, and whiteflies across greenhouse and open-field environments is driving strong adoption.Protected Cultivation to Dominate Due to High Pest PressureBy application, the market is segmented into protected cultivation, open field farming, and crop protection.The protected cultivation segment dominated the market, valued at USD 559.04 million in 2026, and is projected to reach USD 1,461.53 million by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.76%, supported by increased greenhouse farming and controlled environment agriculture.Cereals & Grains to Maintain Leadership Owing to Rising Food DemandBy crop type, the market is divided into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, and others.The cereals & grains segment is expected to dominate, reaching USD 1,601.08 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 12.60%, driven by population growth, food security concerns, and increasing demand for organic and whole-grain products.LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT• Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands)• Biobest Group NV (Belgium)• Applied Bio-nomics Ltd. (Canada)• Andermatt Biocontrol AG (Switzerland)• BioBee Biological Systems Ltd. (Israel)• SDS Biotech K.K. (Japan)• EcoFly Technologies (U.S.)• Anatis Bioprotection Inc. (Canada)• Tip Top Bio-Control (U.S.)• Syngenta Biologicals (Switzerland)Drivers and RestraintsRising Adoption of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) to Drive GrowthConcerns regarding pesticide resistance, food safety, and environmental sustainability are accelerating the shift toward IPM practices. Beneficial insects provide cost-effective and eco-friendly pest control solutions, particularly in greenhouse farming and high-value crops, supporting strong market expansion.Seasonal Availability and Climatic Sensitivity to Limit GrowthMass rearing and deployment of beneficial insects require controlled environmental conditions, technical expertise, and continuous monitoring. Climatic variability and labor-intensive production increase costs and may limit adoption, particularly in open-field farming.REPORT COVERAGE:The global beneficial insects market report offers an in-depth analysis of the industry, highlighting key aspects such as prevailing global market trends, underlying market dynamics, competitive landscape, major players, and investments in research and development. In addition, the report provides comprehensive insights into overall market performance across regions and emphasizes notable industry developments, technological advancements, and strategic initiatives shaping the market’s growth trajectory.Ask for Customization:Regional InsightsNorth America Dominates with Strong Greenhouse AdoptionNorth America is projected to grow from USD 422.95 million in 2026 to USD 1,059.39 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 12.16%, driven by controlled environment agriculture, organic farming, and strict pesticide regulations.Asia Pacific to Record Fastest GrowthAsia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 13.91%, supported by rapid expansion of greenhouse projects, government support for biologicals, and rising adoption of sustainable farming practices in China, India, Japan, and Australia.EuropeEurope is the second-largest market, projected to grow from USD 325.06 million in 2026 to USD 859.75 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 12.93%. The region has favorable regulatory frameworks, several chemical pesticide bans, and strong adoption in the Netherlands, Spain, France, and Italy.Competitive LandscapeKey Players Focus on Mass-Rearing and Strategic PartnershipsThe market is moderately fragmented and highly competitive. Leading companies are investing in mass-rearing technologies, species diversification, AI-supported pest management, and partnerships with greenhouse operators and agritech firms to strengthen global distribution and scalability.Get a Free Sample of this Report:KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS• October 2025: Koppert achieved a breakthrough in large-scale production of Amblydromalus limonicus (Limonica), effective against thrips and whiteflies.• July 2025: The Zoological Survey of India discovered four new species of parasitic wasps in West Bengal.• September 2024: Agrobio S.L. launched PHYTOplus, based on Phytoseiulus persimilis, for advanced spider mite control.Read Related Reports: Insect Protein Market Size , Share, Growth Insect Repellent Market Size , Share, Trends

