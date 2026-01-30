Wegner Roofing & Solar Ranked #86 on Roofing Contractor Magazine’s Top 100 List, Serving Billings

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wegner Roofing & Solar announced it has been ranked #86 on Roofing Contractor magazine’s Top 100 Roofing Contractors list, an annual industry ranking based on company performance and reported revenue.The U.S. has an estimated 106,000+ roofing contractor businesses. With that much competition nationwide, being named to the Top 100 is a meaningful distinction for Billings-area homeowners looking for established, credible service.The company stated the recognition reflects the systems and standards behind its work across multiple markets, while continuing to prioritize local service execution. In Billings, roofing systems face extreme seasonal stress, including high winds, hail, rapid temperature swings, and heavy snow loads that can reveal weaknesses in flashing, valleys, and roof transitions.Wegner Roofing & Solar provides roofing and solar services across its service footprint. Learn more about the company at https://wegnerroofing.com/ “Top 100 recognition is meaningful, but homeowners ultimately care about outcomes,” said a company spokesperson. “In Billings, that means a clear inspection process, accurate recommendations, and workmanship that holds up through Montana weather.”To help property owners reduce preventable damage, the company recommends a short post-storm checklist that can reveal common issues early:- Walk the perimeter and look for missing shingles or visible roof debris.- Check downspouts for granules, which can indicate accelerated shingle wear.- Look for bent or lifted flashing at roof edges and wall intersections.- Inspect attic areas for damp insulation or new staining.- Address small issues quickly before snowmelt and freeze-thaw cycles amplify problems.Wegner’s Billings team supports residential and commercial projects, including inspections, repairs, replacements, and storm-related services. The company emphasized that roof systems should be evaluated as a whole, not just at the surface level, since water intrusion frequently begins at details such as penetrations and flashing points.Local service information for Billings is available here: https://wegnerroofing.com/billings-roofing/ Find Wegner Roofing & Solar on Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/tqWyYm63xU511nLUA

