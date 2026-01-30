Celebian Unveils Early Insights Into TikTok Growth Trends Heading into 2026

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TikTok Next 2026 forecast says audiences will follow curiosity and new discovery paths. It frames 2026 trends around how people choose what feels worth their time and attention.Celebian, a company that focuses on TikTok growth and engagement solutions, has been closely watching these changes.As TikTok continues to change, Celebian’s leadership believes brands must think carefully about how they approach engagement. Julius Tirrá, CEO of Celebian, says that while content quality remains important, visible engagement still plays a strong role in how messages spread on social platforms.“Social media has always been about metrics. When people see engagement early, it helps content feel more valuable and worth attention,” Tirrá said.These trends are shaping how businesses prepare their TikTok campaigns and how they think about engagement in the years ahead.Celebian’s Early Research For TikTok Growth Trends in 2026Celebian has identified several early trends based on platform activity, industry research, and brand behavior expected to work in 2026.Early Engagement for Initial VisibilityCelebian’s early research shows that what happens right after a video is posted matters more than ever. TikTok has publicly shared that it recommends content based on users' early interactions, such as likes, comments, shares, and whether people watch a video or scroll past it.For new brands or campaigns, this first window is especially important. Celebian notes that many creators now plan for early engagement so their content does not launch with zero interaction. Some brands buy real TikTok likes during launch moments for social proof and avoid low visibility at the start.TikTok Posts Are Like Planned LaunchesCelebian has observed that many businesses now treat each video like a planned launch tied to a specific goal. These goals often include product releases, promotions, or major announcements.TikTok’s own 2026 trend forecast suggests that users are in discovery mode and expect content to feel relevant and worth their time. Because of this, brands want their first impression to be strong. Early engagement helps videos look established and active when they first appear in the feed.During these launch moments, Celebian has seen brands use early engagement strategies as a way to support visibility. This approach helps content appear more active while brands continue to engage through comments, follow-up posts, and consistent messaging.Social Proof Shapes Viewer DecisionsAnother trend Celebian has identified is how quickly TikTok users decide whether content is worth watching. When people scroll through the app, they often judge a video in just a few seconds. Visible engagement such as likes plays a role in that decision.Videos with early likes often feel more trusted and established to new viewers. This is important for new TikTok accounts or brands that are not yet well known.Celebian believes social proof will continue to influence discovery as TikTok grows. Early likes help reduce hesitation and encourage viewers to stay longer.Key features highlighted by CelebianCelebian has focused on flexibility, transparency, and quality to build a strong foundation for initial visibility . “We understand the challenges that come with building a presence on TikTok,” the CEO said, adding that the service is meant to be a “partnership in success.”- High-quality TikTok likes: Celebian delivers likes to support authentic engagement signals as a way to add early social proof rather than inflate metrics artificially.- Engagement from active profiles: The company focuses on likes from active TikTok accounts, aligning with TikTok’s continued focus on genuine interaction patterns.- Flexible plans for different goals: Users can choose between one-time packages and automated engagement options. It helps brands and creators to adjust strategies based on campaigns, launches, or posting frequency.- Customizable delivery speed: Celebian lets users control how quickly engagement is delivered. So the content launches appear more natural during critical early-visibility windows.Transparent pricing and order tracking: Pricing is publicly listed, and users receive receipts and tracking links to monitor delivery progress.How Brands Are Using Early Engagement StrategicallyJulius Tirrá, CEO of Celebian, says TikTok engagement statistics reviewed by the company show just how competitive the platform has become.“Tiktok continues to offer massive reach, especially among younger audiences,” Tirrá noted. “TikTok has the highest reach among Gen Z users, with 25 percent of female users aged 18 to 24 and 17.9 percent of male users in the same age group being reached by the platform. TikTok ads are also now reaching up to 50.3 percent of adults in the United States.”This level of reach is one of the reasons more businesses are planning their TikTok activity rather than posting casually. As more companies enter the platform, early engagement has become part of many launch strategies.One of the most common use cases is product launches. When a brand introduces a new product on TikTok, the first video often sets the tone for the entire campaign. Early engagement is also used during marketing campaigns and seasonal promotions.Brands sharing time-sensitive content want to avoid being overlooked. Celebian notes that some businesses choose to buy real TikTok likes during these moments to help support visibility when timing is especially important.New TikTok accounts are another area where early engagement plays a role. Without past activity or an existing audience, new profiles often struggle to attract attention. Early likes can help create social proof and signal that content is worth watching, even when an account is just getting started.About CelebianCelebian is a company that provides TikTok growth and engagement solutions for brands, creators, and businesses. The platform focuses on helping users gain early visibility on TikTok through clear, flexible engagement options.The company highlights that its services are built to work alongside content creation rather than replace it. Users can choose flexible plans based on their goals, whether they are launching a single campaign or posting content regularly.Website: https://celebian.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.