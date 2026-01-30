Australia Positions Future-Ready Food Leadership at Gulfood 2026

From one of the world’s rarest fish to advanced agri-food systems, Australia presents a model of sustainable abundance at the world’s leading food platform

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gulfood 2026 , the world’s most influential food and beverage sourcing platform, brings together global buyers, policymakers and producers to shape the next phase of the global food economy. At this year’s edition, Australia delivers a strategic, future-focused presence, positioning its agri-food sector not only as a supplier of premium products, but as a leader in sustainability, innovation and long-term food system resilience.Located at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, the Australian Pavilion acts as a commercial gateway linking Australian producers with international buyers, chefs and foodservice leaders across the Middle East, Africa and beyond. Spanning premium seafood, red meat, dairy, fresh produce and value-added foods, Australia’s showcase reflects an integrated agri-food ecosystem built on science, stewardship and scalable production. The country’s participation also underscores strong trade momentum, with Australian red meat and livestock exports to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region surpassing AED 5.37 billion in 2025, the region’s strongest performance on record.Commenting on the country’s robust participation in the event, Don Farrell, Minister for Trade and Tourism of Australia said: “Australia produces the best food in the world, and I am proud to be here backing the largest number of Australian businesses at Gulfood this year, as they showcase their premium products.”Aquaculture innovation shaping global gastronomyAustralia’s aquaculture leadership is anchored by Aquna Sustainable Murray Cod (Maccullochella peelii), a species prized by top chefs for its clean flavour, versatility and strong sustainability credentials. With global demand rising, production is estimated to reach 1,500–2,000 tonnes per annum¹, reinforcing its emergence as a luxury protein for international markets.Ross Anderson, CEO of Murray Cod Australia, commented: “At Gulfood 2026, we are delighted to showcase our premium, sustainably grown Murray cod, which is considered one of the rarest fine-dining fish in the world. It does not grow anywhere else, and after being brought back from extinction, we are now farming it successfully and exporting it globally under the brand name 'Aquna Sustainable Murray Cod.’ The event is a great platform for us to present such a rare and exclusive product to an international audience. The response has already been very encouraging, particularly from buyers, and we are confident that this will translate into valuable business opportunities. Overall, Gulfood is very professionally run and well organised, with the show attracting a large number of high-quality buyers and investors, making it an excellent platform for global growth and engagement."Growers and brands driving Australia’s global food ambitionThe Australian presence at Gulfood 2026 brings together leading companies and organisations including Australian Almonds, Kerisom Australia, Mission Foods, New South Wales Government, and Sinmas Australia. Industry bodies Australian Avocados and AUSVEG are showcasing Australia’s premium fresh produce, reinforcing the country’s reputation for consistency, safety and export-ready quality.Michael Coote, CEO of AUSVEG said: “Gulfood provides an important platform for AUSVEG to represent the Australian vegetable industry on the global stage and showcase the strength of Australia’s fresh vegetable sector. The Middle East, and particularly the United Arab Emirates, remains one of the most important export markets and trading partners for Australian growers. AUSVEG has been exhibiting at Gulfood for 10 years, and the event has consistently proven to be a powerful platform for connecting Australian growers with international customers.”A future-ready agri-food ecosystemAustralia’s presence at Gulfood 2026 reflects its standing as a trusted global exporter of beverages, better-for-you products, dairy, grains, meat, seafood and speciality foods, supported by advanced processing, packaging and sustainability solutions. Gulfood provides a high-impact commercial platform for Australian companies to accelerate market access, strengthen Gulf partnerships and scale internationally.Craig Aylen, Export & Domestic Distribution Manager, Carmen’s Kitchen commented: “As a new attendee this year l am sure the event will open numerous business opportunities within the UAE and the wider GCC market. We have been contacted by numerous businesses on opportunities to connect over the 5 days to explore new avenues for growth. The support through the Austrade and Global Victoria State has been invaluable to set us up for success.”Australia’s dairy sector is represented by Saputo, showcasing milk, cheese, yogurts and plant-based alternatives tailored to regional demand. The country’s’ globally recognised red meat and poultry sector includes Anymeat Pty Ltd, Australian Meat Group, Golden Night Investment, Kilcoy Global, Meat and Livestock Australia, and Thomas Foods. Innovation and branding strength are further highlighted in the Power Brands section through Frosty Boy – Kent Worldwide.Beyond premium produce, Australian exhibitors are spotlighting technology-driven solutions across processing, packaging and sustainability. Advanced tools designed to improve efficiency, reduce waste and ensure consistent quality underscore Australia’s commitment to building scalable, resilient and future-ready food systems for global markets.-ends-About GulfoodGulfood 2026, taking place from 26–30 January, marks the 31st edition of the world’s largest and most influential F&B sourcing and innovation event. 