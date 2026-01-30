Sara Abbas Wins ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ at Influencer Magazine Awards 2026

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sara Abbas has been awarded Entrepreneur of the Year at the IMA ( Influencer Magazine Awards ) 2026, recognizing her exceptional leadership, global influence, and ability to build powerful ecosystems across media, fashion, business, and creative diplomacy. Widely known as @HerMajestySara , also called The Royal Connector, she stands among a new generation of entrepreneurs who merge strategy with creativity and purpose with global impact.As the founder of Ev0lver Inc, Sara has established a multifaceted media and public relations enterprise that operates across talent representation, experiential marketing, consulting, and brand development. Through this integrated model, she has guided individuals and organizations from early vision to international visibility, focusing on long term legacy rather than short term attention. Her work reflects a rare capacity to align influence with structure, enabling sustainable growth across industries.With a global digital presence reaching over one point eight million followers, Sara has mastered the art of meaningful connection both online and in person. Her collaborations span luxury brands, cultural leaders, creatives, and high profile events, positioning her as one of the most sought after VIP consultants worldwide. Beyond visibility, she uses her influence to foster philanthropy, cultural exchange, and global cooperation through a private membership organization dedicated to connection with purpose.Speaking on the recognition, Sara shared, “Entrepreneurship for me has never been about scale alone. It is about responsibility. When you build something visible, you also build influence, and that influence must serve culture, connection, and humanity.”In addition to her work in media and consulting, Sara is the designer and creative director behind Always A Muse, a conscious luxury fashion label rooted in sustainability, empowerment, and timeless design. Crafted in Europe using one hundred percent European materials, each piece reflects her commitment to ethical elegance and intentional creation. Her leadership in slow fashion and fair trade has earned international recognition, including honors at the Global Sustainability Awards.Sara’s entrepreneurial footprint extends across entertainment, fashion, technology, ecommerce, finance, import and export, and nonprofit initiatives. She is also an accomplished singer, songwriter, and recording artist, as well as a patent holding inventor. Her lived experience as a refugee turned global leader informs both her storytelling and humanitarian vision, including a forthcoming screenplay inspired by real events throughout her journey.Reflecting on her broader mission, she added, “I always say that the way you are different is the way you will shine. Sometimes we can’t see all of our own success, especially from the inside. As a result, it’s often measured by what continues to grow when we step away. My goal has always been to empower others to shine, create, and lead with intention. As I continue to expand into new industries, the larger vision is illuminated by the view from a different vantage point.”From advising influential figures to developing ventures that encourage cross cultural dialogue, Sara Abbas continues to expand her impact through creative diplomacy and strategic entrepreneurship. Her upcoming initiatives span fashion, technology, international events, historical preservation (literature, art, architecture), philanthropy and global collaborations designed to inspire unity through shared vision.Sara Abbas’s Entrepreneur of the Year win at IMA 2026 honors not only her accomplishments, but her enduring ability to build worlds where innovation, empathy, empowerment, and excellence coexist. Her journey reflects a modern definition of leadership, one rooted in vision, resilience, and purposeful creation on a global scale.

