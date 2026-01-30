Crime Analytics Market – Opportunities, Market Share, Growth Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecast to 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Crime Analytics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The crime analytics market is becoming increasingly vital as law enforcement agencies and governments strive to enhance public safety and leverage technology for crime prevention. With advancements in data processing and predictive tools, this sector is set for significant growth in the coming years. Here’s an overview of the market’s current trajectory, key driving factors, regional dynamics, and emerging trends that are shaping its future.

Steady Expansion in the Crime Analytics Market Size From 2025 to 2026

The crime analytics market has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $8.25 billion in 2025 to $9.40 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. This expansion during the historical period has been driven by factors such as the digitization of crime data, heightened attention to public safety, broader adoption of surveillance technologies, increased use of digital evidence, and significant government investments in law enforcement technology.

Download a free sample of the crime analytics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=30925&type=smp

Projected Growth Outlook for the Crime Analytics Market Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its swift upward trend, reaching $15.68 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.7%. Growth in this forecast period is fueled by the integration of artificial intelligence and predictive policing techniques, wider deployment of real-time monitoring systems, rising demand for sophisticated investigation platforms, accelerated adoption of cloud-based analytics solutions, and a stronger focus on data-driven threat detection. Key trends include innovations in AI-powered crime prediction, advancements in cybercrime detection tools, development of integrated surveillance analytics, behavioral crime modeling research, and progress in geospatial crime mapping technologies.

Understanding Crime Analytics and Its Role in Law Enforcement

Crime analytics involves systematically collecting, analyzing, and interpreting crime-related data to uncover patterns, trends, and correlations. Utilizing advanced statistical approaches alongside artificial intelligence and machine learning, it delivers insights that aid crime prevention and law enforcement decision-making. This analytical process supports authorities in making well-informed choices, efficiently allocating resources, and ultimately improving public safety outcomes.

View the full crime analytics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crime-analytics-market-report

Increasing Emphasis on Public Safety and Urban Security as Growth Drivers

A growing focus on public safety and urban security is a major factor propelling the crime analytics market forward. Efforts by governments and municipalities to reduce crime and improve law enforcement efficiency rely heavily on enhanced surveillance, analytics, and data-driven strategies. The demand for real-time crime detection and quicker response times is rising, as these capabilities help authorities prevent incidents and protect communities more effectively. Crime analytics tools enable real-time monitoring, predictive policing, and informed decision-making, making them essential for modern public safety initiatives.

Supporting Evidence for Rising Public Safety Focus Driving Market Growth

For example, in January 2025, the National Opinion Research Center (NORC), an independent US-based social research organization, reported a significant decline in crime rates across 49 major and mid-sized cities in 2024. These reductions included a 20.9% drop in homicides, an 18.6% decrease in motor vehicle thefts, a 16.8% fall in burglaries, and a 9% decline in larceny/theft. These improvements highlight how increased attention to public safety and urban security is encouraging adoption of crime analytics solutions, thereby supporting the market’s growth.

Geographical Leadership and Emerging Hotspots in the Crime Analytics Market

In 2025, North America led the crime analytics market in terms of size. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, offering a global perspective on where the market is currently strongest and where it is rapidly expanding.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Crime Analytics Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Security Analytics Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/security-analytics-global-market-report

Data Analytics Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-analytics-global-market-report

Animal Parasiticides Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-parasiticides-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.