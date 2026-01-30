President Cyril Ramaphosa grants extension of completion date for Nkabinde Inquiry

President Cyril Ramaphosa has set 30 June 2026 as the new date for the completion of the inquiry led by retired Justice Baaitse Elizabeth (Bess) Nkabinde into the fitness of Advocate Andrew Chauke to hold the office of Director of Public Prosecutions.

President Ramaphosa established the inquiry in September 2025 in terms of section 12(6) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act of 1998.

The original date for the completion of the inquiry and submission of a final report was 30 January 2026. President Ramaphosa has extended this period to 30 June 2026 as a result of a delay in the commencement of the proceedings of the inquiry.

Justice Nkabinde is assisted by Adv Elizabeth Baloyi-Mere SC and Attorney Ms Matshego Ramagaga as additional members of the inquiry.

