Deputy Ministers Nonceba Mhlauli and David Masondo release Quarter 3 Progress Report of Operation Vulindlela Phase 2, 30 Jan
The Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, together with the Deputy Minister of Finance, David Masondo, will on Friday, 30 January 2026 jointly release the Quarter 3 Progress Report of Operation Vulindlela Phase 2.
The briefing marks the third quarterly update under Phase 2 of Operation Vulindlela and will provide an overview of progress made to date. It will highlight key reform milestones achieved across priority reform areas and facilitate discussion on the economic implications, emerging opportunities, and next steps arising from the reform agenda.
Operation Vulindlela is a joint initiative of The Presidency and National Treasury aimed at
accelerating the implementation of structural reforms to support economic recovery, inclusive growth, and job creation.
Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the briefing as follows:
Date: Friday, 30 January 2026
Time: 09h00 - 11h30
Venue: Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), Sandton
Media enquiries:
Ms Mandisa Mbele
Office of the Deputy Minister in The Presidency
Cell: 082 580 2213
E-mail: mandisam@presidency.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
