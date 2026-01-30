Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina embarks on back-to-school campaign in KZN, 2 to 4 Feb

Members of the media are invited to the 2026 Back-to-School Campaign of the Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Nomalungelo Gina, during which the Deputy Minister will visit five schools in KwaZulu-Natal, from 2 to 4 February.

Schools in South Africa opened on Wednesday, 14 January, and the Back-to-School Campaign is part of the government’s annual programme to reaffirm education as a national priority and to assess school readiness at the start of the academic year.

Through this initiative, the Deputy Minister will engage school management teams and educators, and address learners on the importance of education, with particular emphasis on Mathematics, Science, and careers in Science, Technology, and Innovation.

Programme details

Monday, 02 February 2026 – King Cetshwayo District

The Deputy Minister will visit KwaNxusa High School in Melmoth at 07h30.

Tuesday, 03 February 2026 – iLemebe District

The programme will commence at Mabayana High School in Ndwedwe at 07h30, followed by a visit to ML Sultan High School in Stanger at 11h00.

Wednesday, 04 February 2026 – eThekwini District

The Deputy Minister will visit Inanda Seminary in Durban at 07h30, and thereafter Anton Lembede School of Excellence in Durban, Larmacy, at 10h00.

Enquiries:

Veronica Mohapeloa

Cell: 083 400 5750

E-mail: veronica.mohapeloa@dsti.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA