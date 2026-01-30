Deputy Minister Narend Singh commemorates World Wetlands Day at Rondevlei , 2 Feb

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Narend Singh, in partnership with the City of Cape Town, will commemorate World Wetlands Day 2026 on Monday, 02 February 2026, at the Rondevlei section of the False Bay Nature Reserve, a designated RAMSAR site.

The commemoration takes place under the global theme “Wetlands and Traditional Knowledge: Celebrating Cultural Heritage” and will showcase the importance of traditional knowledge and community involvement in wetland conservation. As part of the programme, attendees will engage with the City of Cape Town’s River Wardens, who form part of a city led skills development initiative aimed at strengthening wetlands and biodiversity stewardship.

False Bay Nature Reserve was designated a RAMSAR site on World Wetlands Day in 2015 after meeting nine ecological criteria, including its rich biodiversity, species rarity, and importance for migratory species.

The City of Cape Town, in partnership with Nature Connect, commenced the River Warden Skills Development Programme on 1 July 2024. The programme targets youth and women from communities surrounding the False Bay, Zandvlei, Edith Stephens and Table Bay Nature Reserves. It offers a three-year conservation stewardship programme, an FET Certificate in Nature Conservation (NQF 4), and temporary employment. To date, 57 participants have benefited from training, mentorship and work experience.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the World Wetlands Day 2026 commemoration as follows:

Date: Monday, 2 February 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Rondevlei Section, False Bay Nature Reserve, Cape Town

Members of the media may RSVP to Mr Paul Sigutya 072 921 4457 / Psigutya@dffe.gov.za

For media interview enquiries please contact: Mr Kagiso Letsebe 083 439 9755 / Kletsebe@dffe.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates