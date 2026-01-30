Houzeo Releases North Carolina’s Top Places to Live in 2026 Based on Housing and Economic Data

The latest rankings give homebuyers a clear view of affordability, quality of life, and opportunity across North Carolina cities.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, announced the launch of its new “Best Places to Live” landing pages. The rankings highlight the top 10 North Carolina cities based on housing affordability, income alignment, and economic strength. This helps homebuyers make more informed decisions about locations.Houzeo’s Best Places to Live rankings are built on a rigorous, data-first approach. Instead of subjective lifestyle scores, the analysis relies on verified economic and housing data. Employment trends and job stability are sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while cost-of-living comparisons come from C2ER benchmarks. Median home values and rent are drawn from Houzeo’s housing database, alongside income data from the U.S. Census Bureau.Among the best areas to live in North Carolina, Apex earns the top spot for 2026. Known for its highly rated public schools, low crime rates, and close ties to the Research Triangle’s STEM-driven economy, Apex offers a balanced lifestyle for families and professionals. With a median home price of $628,418 and a median rent of $2,200, the town continues to attract buyers seeking long-term stability and community-focused living.Other standout North Carolina cities with top rankings include Chapel Hill at $500,000, Cary at $575,000, Asheville at $440,000, Wilmington at $449,000, and Raleigh at $446,965. These cities secure the top five positions on the list. Homebuyers can explore the full rankings of the best places to live in North Carolina to discover additional cities across the Tar Heel State.Backed by comprehensive data covering affordability, employment, education, safety, and lifestyle amenities, the rankings evaluate the top 10 cities across North Carolina. The report also identifies the top three locations for families, young adults, and retirees planning their next move in 2026 and beyond.Families are drawn to communities like Cary, Apex, and Huntersville, where spacious homes, safe neighborhoods, and strong school systems define daily life. Young professionals gravitate toward Raleigh, Wilmington, and Durham, benefiting from vibrant downtowns. Retirees often favor Asheville, Wilmington, and Raleigh, which combine scenic surroundings, cultural richness, and a relaxed pace of living.Chapel Hill continues to stand out as one of North Carolina’s most desirable college towns. Anchored by the University of North Carolina and a thriving biotech and healthcare sector, the city offers a close-knit community atmosphere. Buyers exploring Chapel Hill homes for sale can find a mix of established neighborhoods and modern residences here.Wilmington also ranks high on Houzeo’s list, celebrated for its coastal lifestyle and diverse economy. This city is supported by healthcare, port operations, higher education, and a growing film industry. With historic charm and easy beach access, Wilmington homes for sale attract buyers looking for both lifestyle flexibility and steady market fundamentals.With more than 1.5 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo continues to simplify the homebuying journey. Buyers can browse homes, save favorites, schedule tours, and submit offers, all on one platform. Houzeo’s ultimate goal is to help buyers not just find the perfect home, but the right place to live without any hassle.

