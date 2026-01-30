The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Data Center Logical Security Market to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2030, Growing at 13.2% CAGR (2026–2030)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The data center logical security sector is gaining significant traction as organizations increasingly prioritize protecting their digital infrastructures from evolving cyber threats. This market is witnessing rapid expansion driven by technological advancements and rising security challenges. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and the trends shaping the future of this important industry.

Anticipated Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Data Center Logical Security Market

The data center logical security market has experienced swift growth recently. It is projected to increase from $6.67 billion in 2025 to $7.57 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. This rise during the historical period is linked to accelerating data center digitization, a surge in cyberattacks targeting enterprise systems, broader adoption of identity and access management technologies, tightening regulatory compliance obligations, and the ongoing shift toward virtualization and cloud migration.

Future Growth Prospects for the Data Center Logical Security Market

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue growing rapidly, reaching $12.40 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.2%. This anticipated expansion is driven by an industry-wide move toward hybrid and multi-cloud environments, increased demand for automated threat detection systems, higher investments in managed security services, widespread implementation of zero trust security frameworks, and the growing importance of compliance-focused security controls. Key trends influencing this phase include advances in behavior-based threat detection, automated security orchestration innovations, cloud-native data protection solutions, real-time analytics technology for data centers, and improved identity verification and authentication methods.

Understanding Data Center Logical Security and Its Role

Data center logical security encompasses the digital safeguards designed to protect sensitive data, systems, and network resources within data centers from unauthorized access, tampering, or disruption. It involves a combination of authentication, encryption, continuous monitoring, and threat prevention techniques. The goal is to ensure that only authorized users and processes can interact with critical digital assets while effectively blocking any malicious activity.

Primary Factor Fueling Growth in the Global Data Center Logical Security Market

The escalation of cyberattacks stands out as a key factor propelling the data center logical security market forward. Cyberattacks are intentional attempts by malicious actors to infiltrate, disrupt, or compromise computer networks, systems, or data. The complexity and frequency of these attacks have intensified due to the increasing reliance on digital solutions, expanding the surface vulnerable to exploitation. Logical security tools address these threats by employing strict access controls, authentication protocols, and real-time monitoring to safeguard sensitive information. For example, in July 2024, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., a cybersecurity company based in Israel, reported a 30% rise in weekly cyberattacks on corporate networks during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, along with a 25% increase from the first quarter of 2024. This surge in cyber threats is a major driver of demand for data center logical security solutions.

Leading Geographical Markets in the Data Center Logical Security Industry

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global data center logical security market. However, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region over the coming years. The market analysis covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

