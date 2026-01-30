Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev accepted the credentials of Australia's newly appointed ambassador

AZERBAIJAN, January 30 - To Her Excellency Madame Samantha Mostyn, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia

Dear Madame Governor-General,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Commonwealth of Australia.

I believe that we will continue to make...

26 January 2026, 11:34

