Ilham Aliyev accepted the credentials of Norway's newly appointed ambassador
Dear Madame Governor-General,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Commonwealth of Australia.
I believe that we will continue to make...26 January 2026, 11:34
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.