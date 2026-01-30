Malatya Apricot | Dried Fruits and Nuts Supplier Global Demand Accelerates for Dried Figs, Raisins, and Prunes

Malatya Apricot Pulled Dried Figs Prunes Lerida Dried Figs Raisin Supplier and Exporter

MALATYA, BATTALGAZI, TURKEY, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dried fruit market is experiencing a strong and sustained rise, driven by increasing consumer demand for healthy, natural, and long-shelf-life food products. Among the most sought-after categories, dried figs , raisins , and prunes stand out as essential ingredients across retail, food manufacturing, bakery, and foodservice industries worldwide.

With their superior taste, nutritional value, and versatility, these dried fruits have become a strategic product group for international importers and distributors. As global buyers seek reliable sourcing, traceability, and consistent quality, Turkey continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s most trusted origins for dried figs, raisins, and prunes.

Rising Global Demand for Dried Figs, Raisins, and Prunes

Changing consumer habits have significantly reshaped global food trade patterns. Health-conscious lifestyles, plant-based nutrition trends, and demand for clean-label products are pushing dried fruits into everyday consumption rather than seasonal use.

According to international trade data, dried figs, raisins, and prunes are among the fastest-growing segments within the dried fruit category. These products are increasingly used in:

• Breakfast cereals and granola blends

• Bakery and confectionery products

• Snack packs and retail private labels

• Functional foods and health supplements

• HoReCa and foodservice applications

For importers and wholesalers, dried fruits offer an attractive balance of long shelf life, stable logistics, and year-round sales potential.

Dried Figs: A Premium Category with Strong Growth Potential

Dried figs are considered one of the most premium dried fruits in international markets. Rich in fiber, minerals, and natural sweetness, they are widely consumed as both a snack and an ingredient in high-value food products.

Turkey is globally recognized as the leading producer and exporter of dried figs, thanks to its unique climate, fertile soils, and centuries-old cultivation expertise. Turkish dried figs are particularly valued for:

• Large fruit size and soft texture

• Naturally high sugar content without additives

• Deep flavor profile and appealing appearance

• Compliance with international food safety standards

Major importing markets such as Germany, France, the United States, Canada, and Japan continue to increase their demand for premium dried figs, especially in organic and sustainably sourced segments.

Raisins: A Global Staple Across Multiple Industries

Raisins remain one of the most widely traded dried fruits worldwide. Their versatility makes them indispensable for both retail and industrial buyers. From bakery chains to cereal manufacturers, raisins are a core ingredient across countless product categories.

Turkey ranks among the top global suppliers of raisins, particularly seedless varieties. Turkish raisins are known for:

• Balanced sweetness and uniform color

• High yield and stable supply volumes

• Suitability for industrial processing

• Competitive pricing combined with consistent quality

Key importing countries for raisins include the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Russia, and Australia, where demand continues to grow in both conventional and organic segments.

Raisins Production – Premium Quality from Careful Processing

Raisins production is a precise process that transforms fresh grapes into a nutritious and long-lasting dried fruit, widely used in retail, bakery, and food manufacturing industries. High-quality raisin production begins in carefully managed vineyards, where grapes are cultivated under favorable climatic conditions to achieve optimal sugar levels, flavor, and texture.

The production process starts with selecting mature and healthy grapes, as raw material quality directly affects the final product. Grapes with balanced sweetness and uniform size are harvested at peak ripeness to ensure consistent results. Immediately after harvest, the grapes are prepared for drying using either traditional or controlled methods, depending on the raisin variety.

Natural sun drying is commonly used for standard seedless raisins, allowing grapes to slowly dehydrate under natural sunlight. This method concentrates natural sugars and enhances aroma while preserving nutritional value. For golden raisins, controlled drying techniques are applied in modern facilities to maintain a lighter color, softer texture, and uniform appearance.

Once the drying process is complete, raisins undergo advanced cleaning and sorting operations. Stems, foreign materials, and imperfect fruits are removed using optical sorting systems and manual inspection. This step ensures food safety, product consistency, and compliance with international quality standards.

Final quality-approved raisins are packed in food-grade, export-ready packaging, suitable for bulk supply, private label retail, or industrial use. Strict quality control procedures and certifications support every stage of the process, guaranteeing traceability and reliability.

Through a combination of traditional agricultural knowledge and modern processing technology, premium raisin production delivers natural sweetness, long shelf life, and consistent quality, meeting the expectations of global importers, wholesalers, and food manufacturers.



Prunes: Expanding Beyond Traditional Consumption

Once primarily associated with digestive health, prunes have successfully repositioned themselves as a modern, functional food. Rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and natural fiber, prunes are increasingly used in:

• Health-focused snack products

• Sports and wellness nutrition

• Bakery and dessert formulations

• Natural sugar alternatives in recipes

Global demand for prunes is steadily expanding, particularly in North America, Europe, and East Asia, where consumers actively seek functional and nutrient-dense foods.

Turkish prunes are gaining recognition for their natural drying process, rich taste, and flexible packaging options, making them suitable for both retail and bulk trade.

Why Turkey Remains a Strategic Origin for Dried Fruits

Turkey’s dominance in the dried fruit sector is not coincidental. The country combines ideal agricultural conditions with advanced processing infrastructure and export-oriented expertise.

Key advantages include:

• Favorable Mediterranean and continental climates

• Long harvesting seasons ensuring product continuity

• Modern processing and sorting facilities

• Strong compliance with EU, FDA, and international standards

• Extensive export experience across 100+ countries

For global buyers, sourcing dried figs, raisins, and prunes from Turkey means reliable supply chains, competitive lead times, and product consistency.

Quality Standards and Food Safety as a Top Priority

In today’s international trade environment, quality and food safety are non-negotiable. Reputable Turkish exporters operate under strict quality management systems, including:

• HACCP

• ISO 22000

• BRCGS

• IFS

• Organic and sustainability certifications upon request

From farm-level traceability to final packaging, each stage is carefully monitored to ensure compliance with global regulations and buyer specifications.

Flexible Supply Models for Importers and Wholesalers

One of the key strengths of Turkish dried fruit exporters is their ability to offer customized solutions tailored to buyer needs. These include:

• Bulk packaging for wholesalers and processors

• Private label and retail-ready packaging

• Custom grading, sizing, and moisture levels

• Mixed dried fruit assortments

• Year-round contract supply programs

This flexibility allows importers to adapt quickly to changing market demands and retail trends.

Sustainability and Responsible Sourcing

Sustainability has become a critical factor in international sourcing decisions. Turkish dried fruit producers are increasingly investing in:

• Water-efficient farming practices

• Reduced chemical usage

• Renewable energy in processing facilities

• Ethical labor standards

• Waste reduction and by-product utilization

These efforts not only support environmental responsibility but also align with the sustainability expectations of global retailers and consumers.

Strengthening Global Partnerships Through Trade Fairs and PR

As global competition intensifies, visibility and brand positioning have become essential. International trade fairs, digital marketing, and strategic PR campaigns play a key role in connecting exporters with new buyers.

English-language PR content focusing on dried figs, raisins, and prunes helps:

• Increase brand authority in global markets

• Support SEO visibility for international buyers

• Strengthen trust among importers and distributors

• Highlight product quality, origin, and capacity

Consistent communication through trusted media channels reinforces long-term trade relationships.

The Future Outlook for Dried Figs, Raisins, and Prunes

Market analysts forecast continued growth for the global dried fruit sector, driven by health trends, urban lifestyles, and demand for natural foods. Dried figs, raisins, and prunes are expected to remain at the forefront of this growth.

For importers, wholesalers, and food manufacturers, working with reliable origins and experienced exporters will be key to maintaining supply stability and competitive advantage.

Turkey’s proven expertise, scalable production capacity, and commitment to quality position it as a long-term strategic partner in the global dried fruit trade.

About the Supplier

With a strong focus on quality, sustainability, and international trade, Turkish dried fruit suppliers continue to serve global markets with premium dried figs, raisins, and prunes, tailored to the evolving needs of importers, wholesalers, and food manufacturers worldwide.

