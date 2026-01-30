Japan and Uttar Pradesh, India Explore Expanded Cooperation in Wellness, Cultural and Experiential Tourism

Tourism and culture form the strongest bridge between India and Japan – Minister Mr. Jaiveer Singh

LUCKNOW , UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uttar Pradesh is home to globally recognized destinations such as the ghats of Varanasi, the Taj Mahal in Agra, the sacred cities of Ayodhya and Mathura-Vrindavan, and important Buddhist sites including Sarnath, Shravasti and Kushinagar. Together, these destinations position Uttar Pradesh as a major hub for spiritual, cultural and experiential tourism. Japan and the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh have initiated discussions to expand bilateral cooperation in tourism and culture, with a focus on wellness tourism, sports tourism including golf, cuisine exchange, experiential Buddhist travel and literary and knowledge-based tourism. The initiative seeks to strengthen Indo-Japan ties beyond economics by building deeper people-to-people and cultural connections.The discussions took place during a high-level meeting in Lucknow on Wednesday between a Japanese delegation from Yamanashi Prefecture, led by Vice Governor Mr. Junichi Ishidera, and senior officials of the Uttar Pradesh government led by Mr. Jaiveer Singh, Minister for Tourism and Culture, Government of Uttar Pradesh. The meeting explored new avenues of collaboration in tourism and cultural exchange, reflecting a shared interest in long-term engagement across multiple sectors.Tourism and culture form the strongest bridge between India and Japan – Minister Mr. Jaiveer SinghAddressing the gathering, Mr. Jaiveer Singh said that Tourism and culture form the strongest bridge between India and Japan, grounded in shared values, lifestyles and a deep Buddhist legacy. While acknowledging the importance of economic cooperation, he emphasized that tourism and culture offer a more enduring foundation for long-term engagement between the two regions.Mr. Singh noted that Japan embarked on its modern growth journey as early as 1868, while India and Uttar Pradesh are now at a stage where cooperation can meaningfully extend beyond trade and investment. He stressed the state’s interest in strengthening people-to-people connections by highlighting shared Buddhist heritage, spiritual traditions and experiential travel opportunities.Referring to Uttar Pradesh’s Buddhist legacy, Mr. Singh said that beyond Bodh Gaya in Bihar, the state is home to some of the most significant sites associated with the life of Lord Buddha, including Sarnath, Kushinagar and Kapilvastu. He pointed out that Uttar Pradesh holds a globally unique civilizational position as the only geography that brings together all major stages of the Buddha’s life within a single state, making it one of the world’s most complete Buddhist pilgrimage landscapes.He added that Uttar Pradesh is well prepared to welcome Japanese tourists and investors, offering quality services, strong hospitality infrastructure, investor-friendly policies, land availability and attractive incentives. Wellness tourism, he noted, represents a particularly promising area for future collaboration.Tourism and culture are essential instruments for long-term Indo-Japan engagement – ACS Mr. Amrit AbhijatHighlighting Japan’s contribution to global thought and lifestyle, Mr. Amrit Abhijat, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs, referred to concepts such as Ikigai, Wabi-Sabi, and Zen and Zazen. He observed that exchanges in tourism, wellness and philosophy can be mutually enriching and help shape new cultural tourism pathways.Mr. Abhijat also pointed to the continued presence of Japanese Buddhist institutions in Sarnath and Kushinagar as evidence of deep spiritual continuity that has guided Indo-Japan cultural engagement for decades. He emphasized that tourism and culture are essential instruments for long-term Indo-Japan engagement.Beyond hospitality infrastructure, Mr. Abhijat highlighted opportunities in cuisine exchange, sports tourism and learning-based travel. He noted that Uttar Pradesh has high-quality golf courses in cities such as Agra, Lucknow and Varanasi, creating scope for collaboration in golf tourism, given Japan’s long association with the sport. He also underlined the potential for literary exchange, medical tourism and cuisine-led experiential travel.Uttar Pradesh Festival in Japan and Curated Travel Packages ProposedSharing outcomes of the discussions, Mr. Jaiveer Singh said there is strong potential to organize Uttar Pradesh Festival in Japan around April or May. Such a festival, he said, could serve as an effective platform to showcase the state’s culture, heritage and tourism offerings to Japanese audiences and encourage them to experience Uttar Pradesh firsthand.Yamanashi Prefecture’s Vision and Planned Japanese Delegation VisitSharing the Japanese perspective, Vice Governor Mr. Junichi Ishidera said that since the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding in December 2024, Uttar Pradesh and Yamanashi Prefecture have engaged in a series of meaningful discussions reflecting a shared commitment to building a strong and sustained partnership.He said Yamanashi Prefecture aims to serve as a gateway for Uttar Pradesh in Japan by promoting its tourism destinations and broader engagement opportunities. He also noted that a delegation of around 200 members is planned to visit Uttar Pradesh in August to advance cooperation in business, youth, tourism, culture and commercial exchanges. Visits to Varanasi and other key locations, he said, would focus not only on their spiritual importance but also on their cultural and policy relevance.Presentation on tourism and cultural exchange opportunities between Uttar Pradesh and JapanDuring the meeting, a presentation was made on tourism and cultural exchange opportunities between Uttar Pradesh and Japan, outlining areas of cooperation and future engagement. The presentation highlighted the Chintz Collection housed at the State Museum in Lucknow, as well as important Buddha sculptures from Mathura and Sarnath, including representations in Abhaya Mudra, underscoring the state’s civilizational and artistic links with Buddhism.The meeting was attended by senior officials and stakeholders from both sides, including representatives from the Government of Yamanashi Prefecture, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, UPSTDC, and tour and travel operators from India and Japan.These engagements aim to advance cooperation in tourism and cultural exchange while laying the groundwork for upcoming high-level visits and larger Japanese delegations to Uttar Pradesh in the coming period.

Uttar Pradesh Diwas 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.