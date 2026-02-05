Best Used Car Dealer Rhode Island: Guaranteed Auto Sales Sets the Standard Johnston, Rhode Island
Guaranteed Auto Sales helps Rhode Island drivers get into dependable used vehicles with flexible financing and a respectful, straightforward buying experience.
Guaranteed Auto Sales has built its reputation on:
-- An A rating with the Better Business Bureau
-- Over 100 five-star Google reviews from satisfied customers
-- Flexible financing options for many credit situations
-- A consistent, respectful process from first visit to final paperwork
Located at 920 Plainfield Street, Suite 1 in Johnston, Guaranteed Auto Sales serves customers throughout Rhode Island and nearby communities including Providence, Cranston, and North Providence. For drivers searching for Bad Credit Car Loans in Rhode Island, the team focuses on clear next steps and realistic options that help customers move forward.
“People come to us when they need a fair shot and a clear path forward,” said Laury Lopez, Chief Operating Officer at Guaranteed Auto Sales. “We treat every customer with dignity, explain options clearly, and work to get them approved for a vehicle they can count on.”
Why Guaranteed Auto Sales Stands Out in Rhode Island
Customers choose Guaranteed Auto Sales because of:
-- Flexible down payment options
-- In-House Financing Options that support credit rebuilding
-- Thorough vehicle checks focused on reliability
-- Transparent pricing and clear next steps
-- A team that treats customers with respect, regardless of credit history
Customers can browse Used Inventory online and speak with the team about financing that fits their situation.
Community Commitment
Guaranteed Auto Sales supports the community through the Guaranteed Giveback Referral Program, which allows individuals and organizations to earn $225 for each referral that results in a vehicle purchase.
About Guaranteed Auto Sales
Guaranteed Auto Sales is a used car dealership in Johnston, Rhode Island, specializing in flexible financing for customers across a wide range of credit histories. The dealership is known for respect, transparency, and dependable vehicles for working families throughout Rhode Island.
For more information, visit: https://guaranteedautoloansri.com/
Phone: (401) 293-8800
Media Contact:
Guaranteed Auto Sales
920 Plainfield St Suite 1
Johnston, Rhode Island 02919
(401) 293-8800
Amjad Makhlouf
Guaranteed Auto Sales
+1 401-293-8800
