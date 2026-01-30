New radon story map explains how it enters the indoors, health risks and how to fix it

The latest story map published by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) provides a detailed look at radon, a dangerous cancer-causing radioactive gas estimated to be present at elevated levels in approximately 25% of Michigan homes.

The story map provides background on the colorless, odorless, and tasteless radioactive gas called radon, and how it can become dangerous when it accumulates in high levels indoors. It explains what radon is, where it comes from, how it enters the home, how to test for it, and how to solve a radon problem through installing a mitigation system.

It also includes links to EGLE’s Michigan Indoor Radon Program, its interactive map showing Michigan indoor radon results, where to get a test kit, and more.

Michigan Indoor Radon Program

“Our hope is that this story map provides an engaging way to learn about radon and its health risks,” said Kate Meinecke, EGLE Indoor Radon Program student assistant. “You can solve a radon problem in your home, and this story map can show you how.”