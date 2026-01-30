Yasmin Santos Wins ‘Rising Star Award’ at Influencer Magazine Awards 2026

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yasmin Santos has been awarded the Rising Star Award at the Influencer Magazine Awards 2026 , recognizing emerging talent that demonstrates consistent professional development, strategic growth, and increasing visibility within the international modeling industry. The award highlights individuals whose careers are shaped by sustained effort, long-term positioning, and a clear professional trajectory rather than momentary exposure.Based in Denmark, Yasmin Santos is a Danish-Spanish model whose career has developed steadily through continued work across fashion, media, and international platforms. Her recognition as a Rising Star reflects a body of work built over time—rooted in discipline, adaptability, and an intentional approach to career development. The award marks a significant step forward in her professional journey and positions her among a new generation of industry figures gaining recognition through consistency and presence.Unlike trends driven by short-term virality, Yasmin’s progress represents structured growth within the modeling industry. Her work reflects an understanding of long-term branding, international positioning, and the importance of credibility within fashion and media spaces. As a direct milestone connected to this award recognition, Yasmin’s work will be featured on a Times Square billboard in New York—marking a symbolic and strategic moment of international visibility tied to her Rising Star win.Commenting on the recognition, Yasmin Santos ( @iamyasminsantoss ) shared:“This recognition reflects the work behind the scenes—long before anything becomes visible. It is a reminder that consistency, intention, and trust in the process are what allow the work to speak for itself.”Her statement underscores the philosophy that has guided her career: a focus on preparation, professionalism, and long-term vision rather than immediate results. This mindset has shaped her approach to opportunities across borders and platforms, contributing to her growing international presence.In 2025, Yasmin participated in Miss Europe Continental, held in Naples, Italy—an experience that further expanded her exposure within international beauty and fashion circuits. Building on this momentum, she is set to represent Spain at Miss Woman 2026, marking another significant step in her international pageantry career and reinforcing her role on global platforms that combine modeling, media, and cultural representation.The Rising Star Award celebrates attributes such as consistency, progression, and industry presence—qualities that are central to Yasmin Santos’ career path. Her work spans modeling and fashion-related projects with a clear emphasis on structured growth, professionalism, and sustainable positioning within an increasingly competitive global landscape.With this award win, her upcoming representation of Spain at Miss Woman 2026, and the accompanying Times Square milestone, Yasmin Santos joins a group of emerging figures gaining recognition through dedication, resilience, and continued professional engagement. The honor not only acknowledges her achievements to date, but also signals strong momentum for the future, as she continues to expand her international reach and solidify her position within the modeling industry.

