An authentic experience of Hokkaido, an adventure travel hot spot, with certified guides sees global expansion

Hokkaido Adventure Travel

Expanding global PR in cooperation with international in-flight media following the first ATWS in Asia

SAPPORO-SHI, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hokkaido Tourism Organization has announced the launch of a new global PR campaign utilizing international in-flight media. Certified AT guides and local attractions will be used to promote Hokkaido and stimulate interest among passengers on board. A promotional video featuring guides, the core of the operation, has been uploaded to YouTube.

URL: https://youtu.be/FTsFRG3Cj6k

Video outline: Introducing the guides, the “ultimate added value”

When it comes to adventure travel, a guide who deeply understands the local history and can provide safe and interesting navigation is critical to achieving high satisfaction.

1. Introducing Hokkaido’s AT-certified guides

These guides have to clear strict requirements for certification, but can provide expert knowledge and hospitality that can’t be found anywhere else.

2. Appealing through in-flight media

Just before international travelers arrive in Japan, they will be directly exposed to the beauty of Hokkaido through in-flight entertainment and other means.

3. Visualizing unknown cultural heritage

The video promotes Hokkaido’s unique cultural heritage, including its rich nature and Ainu culture, which cannot be found without the help of a guide.

- About the YouTube video

The video depicts certified guides in action and condenses the stories they tell about Hokkaido’s beauty. Visitors can experience more than just a tour, as they are also introduced to “an adventure that stimulates all five senses.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.