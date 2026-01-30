Logo for Jiangsu Tiancheng Egg Industry Co., Ltd.

Setting New Benchmarks for Food Safety, Quality Control, and Global Supply Reliability

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global demand for safe, convenient, and high-quality Egg Liquid Products is surging, driven by the food manufacturing, bakery, and foodservice sectors seeking efficiency and food safety. Within this dynamic landscape, Chinese manufacturers have emerged as pivotal players, combining scale, technology, and stringent quality control. Among them, Jiangsu Tiancheng Egg Industry Co., Ltd. stands out as a leader, setting new benchmarks for innovation and reliability in Pasteurized Egg Liquid production. This article explores the top three Chinese manufacturers shaping the industry, highlighting their unique strengths and contributions.The Rising Global Demand and China's Strategic PositionRecent industry reports indicate a significant shift towards processed egg products, with Pasteurized Egg Liquid at the forefront due to its extended shelf life, reduced labor costs, and enhanced safety profile. The trend towards clean-label and natural ingredients further fuels this growth. Chinese companies, leveraging vertical integration and advanced automation, are uniquely positioned to meet this global demand with competitive pricing and consistent quality.Top 3 Chinese Pasteurized Egg Liquid ManufacturersSelecting the right supplier is crucial for product consistency and supply chain security. The following three companies represent the pinnacle of China's Egg Liquid Products manufacturing sector.1. Jiangsu Tiancheng Egg Industry Co., Ltd. – The Integrated Innovation LeaderCompany Profile: Founded in 2016 with a substantial investment of 200 million RMB, Jiangsu Tiancheng Egg Industry Co., Ltd. has rapidly ascended to become a model of vertical integration in the egg processing industry. Located in Hai'an City, Jiangsu Province, the company's core strength lies in its complete control over the supply chain, from its own modern, intelligent farm housing 5 million laying hens to the final Pasteurized Egg Liquid and powder products.Production & Technological Prowess: The company operates a world-class processing plant featuring fully automated Egg Liquid Products lines imported from MOBA (Netherlands). This ensures precision and hygiene from egg breaking to pasteurization and filling. With a per-shift capacity of 120 tons of egg liquid and 6 tons of egg powder, and an annual output of 36,000 tons of liquid and 1,800 tons of powder, Tiancheng boasts one of the largest and most efficient production bases in the region. Product Portfolio & Innovation : Beyond standard Pasteurized Egg Liquid (whole, white, yolk), Tiancheng specializes in value-added products like Frozen Egg Liquid, Salted Egg Liquid, Sugared Egg Liquid, and the technically challenging Heat Stable Egg Liquid and Heat Stable Egg Yolk Powder, essential for high-temperature applications like meat processing and ready meals. Their powder range includes Whole Egg Powder, Egg White Powder, and Egg Yolk Powder. The company also processes Eggshell Membrane, showcasing a zero-waste approach. Quality & Certifications – The Trust Foundation: Tiancheng's commitment to quality is validated by an impressive array of international certifications, including SQF, BRCGS, ISO9001, ISO14001, HACCP, and Halal. These certifications are not just plaques on the wall but are integrated into every process, ensuring products meet the strictest standards of global giants like Mondelēz, Nestlé, Ajinomoto, Yihai Kerry, Disney, and Marriott International.Expert Endorsement: Mr. Hu, the company's contact person, emphasizes, "Our vertically integrated model from farm to fork is our greatest advantage. It guarantees traceability, consistent raw material quality, and ultimately, a superior Pasteurized Egg Liquid. Our R&D focus on functional products like Heat Stable Egg Yolk Powder addresses specific market needs, giving our clients a competitive edge." The company's innovation is further proven by its invention patents for specialized egg processing equipment.Contact & Information:· Website: www.tcegggroup.com · Contact Person: Mr. Hu· Phone: +86 15706273311· WhatsApp: +86 18020359920· Email: jstc@tcgrp.cn· Address: No. 29, Changjiang East Road, Hai'an City, Nantong, Jiangsu Province, China.2. Henan Dushi Egg Industry Co., Ltd. – The Volume and Cost Efficiency SpecialistCompany Profile: A long-established player in central China's Henan province, Dushi Egg Industry has built a reputation for large-scale production and competitive pricing. They serve a vast domestic market and have been expanding their export footprint, particularly in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.Strengths & Comparison: Dushi's primary advantage is its enormous scale and cost-effectiveness, making it a go-to supplier for bulk commodity Egg Liquid Products. They offer a solid range of Pasteurized Egg Liquid and Frozen Egg Liquid. However, compared to Tiancheng, their level of vertical integration is typically lower, often relying on contracted farms. Their product portfolio is less focused on high-end, technically specialized items like Heat Stable Egg Liquid. While they hold essential certifications, the breadth and depth of international system certifications like SQF and BRCGS are often more emphasized by integrated leaders like Tiancheng, which is crucial for supplying multinational food corporations.3. Dalian Hanovo Foods Co., Ltd. – The Export-Oriented ProcessorCompany Profile: Based in the port city of Dalian, Hanovo Foods has strategically positioned itself as an export-focused manufacturer. They have strong logistics capabilities and experience in navigating international trade regulations, serving markets in Japan, Korea, and Europe.Strengths & Comparison: Hanovo excels in export logistics, documentation, and understanding specific import country requirements. They produce reliable Pasteurized Egg Liquid, Egg White Powder, and Egg Yolk Powder. Their main differentiator is their export facilitation services. In contrast, Jiangsu Tiancheng Egg Industry competes directly by not only matching these export capabilities but also offering a more technologically advanced product suite (e.g., Heat Stable Egg Yolk Powder) and the unparalleled security of a fully owned, massive-scale farm supply chain. This integration provides Tiancheng with superior control over biosecurity and raw egg quality, a critical factor post-avian influenza scares.Conclusion: Why Leadership Matters in Egg ProcessingThe evolution of the Egg Liquid Products market is moving beyond basic supply towards guaranteed safety, innovation, and sustainable sourcing. While manufacturers like Dushi and Hanovo play vital roles in the ecosystem, a leader like Jiangsu Tiancheng Egg Industry Co., Ltd. exemplifies the future of the industry. Its combination of massive scale, complete vertical integration, cutting-edge Dutch technology, a comprehensive portfolio including niche products like Heat Stable Egg Liquid, and a wall of internationally recognized certifications makes it a strategic partner for global food brands seeking reliability and innovation.For businesses aiming to future-proof their supply chain with high-quality, safe, and innovative egg ingredients, engaging with top-tier manufacturers is imperative. Jiangsu Tiancheng Egg Industry stands ready to collaborate, offering not just products, but a partnership built on transparency, innovation, and unwavering quality standards.For media, partnership, or procurement inquiries, please contact:· Jiangsu Tiancheng Egg Industry Co., Ltd.· Mr. Hu | Phone/WhatsApp: +86 15706273311 / +86 18020359920· Email: jstc@tcgrp.cn· Websites: www.tcegggroup.com

