In an Era of 2026 Uncertainty, Langston University Business School Performs

Business students at Langston University receive unique learning opportunities, like the Howard University x PNC National Entrepreneurs at Langston University Entrepreneur Summit in May. Christmas in January was a real hit! Dr. Green showing some LUSB Christmas spirit!

WHILE WASHINGTON SIGNALS MORE DISRUPTION IN 2026, LANGSTON UNIVERSITY BUSINESS SCHOOL DELIVERS MEASURABLE RESULTS

LANGSTON, OK, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After an 18-month turnaround with limited resources, Dean Daryl D. Green invites alumni and partners to invest in a proven model of student success.Amid national uncertainty, the Langston University School of Business stands out for measurable results. In just 18 months, the School achieved 54% enrollment growth, Top-1% national exam performance, and a Top-30 HBCU ranking. Dean Dr. Daryl D. Green launched a scholarship campaign—beginning with his own $2,000 gift—inviting alumni to invest in proven student success. Alumni and partners are invited to invest in this proven model at langston.edu/gift-giving.Langston, OK — January 27, 2026 — As national headlines once again focus on disruption in Washington—marked by renewed rhetoric, shifting priorities, and uncertainty surrounding federal leadership under President Donald Trump—many institutions are bracing for volatility. Questions of trust, funding stability, and institutional effectiveness dominate the conversation.At the Langston University School of Business, the response has been neither reactive nor rhetorical. Instead, it has been measurable. While political debates unfold at the national level, the Langston University School of Business has spent the last 18 months executing a disciplined turnaround, producing results that stand in contrast to the uncertainty dominating the news cycle.“Disruption is not new,” said Dr. Daryl D. Green, Dean of the Langston University School of Business. “What separates institutions is whether they pause in uncertainty or pivot with purpose and accountability.”An 18-Month Turnaround—By the NumbersIn fewer than two years, the Langston University School of Business has delivered one of the most disciplined turnarounds in Oklahoma higher education—with only three full-time business faculty, compared to the 12–15 typically required for a school of its size.Verified outcomes include:• Enrollment growth of 54%, from 270 students (Spring 2024) to 416 students (Fall 2025)• Top 1% national performance on the 2025 Peregrine Business Exam across 13 subject areas, outperforming 83,000+ students nationwide• Top-30 national ranking among HBCU business schools• Re-established alumni engagement, corporate partnerships, and student organizations (DECA, entrepreneurship initiatives, elite career experiences)• Fully proctored, in-class assessment validation—no shortcuts, no inflated claimsThese results were achieved without increased staffing, excess funding, or lower standards.“When resources are limited, discipline matters more,” Green added. “We focused on execution, transparency, and student outcomes—every week, not just at reporting time.”From National Uncertainty to Local AccountabilityWhile national leadership debates emphasize power, scale, and control, the Langston University School of Business has focused on what it can control: student success, institutional trust, and measurable progress. That approach was on full display during the School’s Christmas in January Welcome Back Bash, where students, faculty, alumni, and community partners gathered to celebrate momentum and formally launch the Dean D. Green Retention & Innovation Scholarship Campaign.The campaign addresses a specific and solvable challenge: students being blocked from enrollment or graduation due to small outstanding balances—often under $1,000. To reinforce credibility, Dean Green personally committed at least $2,000 to launch the fund. “Leadership requires skin in the game,” Green said. “If we ask others to invest, we must go first.”A Litmus Test for Readers and Potential DonorsThe School of Business invites alumni and partners to consider the following before deciding to give:• Do you believe outcomes, not intentions, should judge institutions?• If a proven program removes barriers for students with $500–$1,000, is that a risk or a responsibility?• Would you rather fund potential, or performance already demonstrated?• When leadership puts in its own money first, does that signal credibility?“This is a safe bet,” Green added. “Not because we say so—but because the results already exist.”Turning Momentum into Measurable ImpactChristmas in January demonstrated what community looks like when it’s active, not passive. The next step is turning that momentum into direct student support. Alumni, corporate partners, faith leaders, and friends of Langston University are invited to invest in a School of Business that has shown it can deliver under pressure. Every gift—large or small—helps keep a student enrolled, focused, and moving forward.Contribute to the Dean D. Green Retention & Innovation Scholarship:(Donors are encouraged to designate their gift accordingly.)“When students see alumni and community members investing in them, it changes how they see themselves,” Green added. “That belief is often the difference between stopping out and stepping forward.”For Media Inquiries with the Langston University School of Business:You can contact the University’s Public Relations Office at (405) 466-6049 or email Media Relations Specialist Ellie Melero at emelero@langston.edu.ABOUT LANGSTON UNIVERSITY:Langston University, located in Langston, Oklahoma, is the state’s only historically Black college and home to a nationally accredited School of Business. BestColleges.com (2023) recognized it as one of the Best HBCUs for Entrepreneurship in the Nation. The School of Business is committed to building future leaders through innovative programs, community partnerships, and student-centered learning that drives economic development.#LangstonStrong #AlumniEngagement #HBCUImpact #LUSB #LegacyToLeadership #LangstonUniversity #AlumniPower #TransformingLeadership #LionPride #HBCULegacy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.