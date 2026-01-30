ESET is a Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Protection according to Gartner Peer Insights

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2026 GartnerPeer Insights™ Voice of the Customer report1 for Endpoint Protection Platforms. Out of 18 evaluated vendors, ESET is among only five to earn this distinction, based on its strong performance in both User Interest and Adoption (x‑axis) and Overall Experience (y‑axis).According to the report, 99% of Gartner Peer Insights reviews received for ESET indicated either a 5-star (78%) or 4-star (21%) rating. Overall, our customers have given us a rating of 4.8 out of 5, with 96% stating they would recommend our product. ESET’s Support Experience received particularly high praise, earning 4.8 out of 5, with customers also commending the company’s Product Capabilities, Sales Experience, and Deployment Experience“Being recognized as a Customers’ Choice by Gartner Peer Insights is highly important to us because it comes directly from organizations and IT professionals who rely on our technologies every day,” said Zuzana Legáthová, Director of Market Intelligence and Analyst Relations at ESET. “Our customers’ trust is at the core of everything we do. Their feedback validates our commitment to delivering a Prevention‑First, AI‑driven cybersecurity platform that not only strengthens security posture but also drives measurable business impact, helping organizations operate with confidence and resilience in an increasingly complex threat landscape.”The “Voice of the Customer” report aggregates peer reviews and ratings over an 18-month period ending 30 November 2025, offering valuable insights into customer experiences with leading cybersecurity vendors. ESET´s recognition is based on reviews from 134 verified end-user professionals, and we believe it reflects their direct experience operating the ESET PROTECT Platform.ESET PROTECT is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform designed to meet the evolving needs of modern organizations. It´s our cloud-first XDR cybersecurity solution that combines AI-native next-gen prevention, detection, and proactive threat hunting to keep businesses secure. Built on decades of expertise and continuous innovation, it delivers a Prevention-First approach to security, integrating advanced technologies and security services into a single, scalable solution.Discover more about ESET PROTECT Platform. For more information about ESET’s awards and recognized excellence, click here.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. GartnerPeer Insights™ content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.1 Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms, By Peer Contributors, January 2026About ESETESETprovides cutting-edge cybersecurity to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown—securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit ESET Middle East or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook & X.

