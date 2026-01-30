Chore Robotics Announces Preliminary Design of its Modular Robotic Platform for 24/7 Outdoor and Indoor Maintenance

Preliminary Designs of the Main Robot and Attachments

Chore Robotics unveils autonomous modular base robot design with swappable attachments; GPS-agnostic navigation for year-round chores.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chore Robotics, Inc. a Southern California based Physical-AI driven robotics company today announced the preliminary design release of a single fully-autonomous base robot with multiple swappable utility attachments. The attachments being designed can handle extensive range of chores including lawn mowing, leaf collection, edge trimming, irrigation/fertilizer, weeding, snow clearing, sidewalk maintenance, plus indoor and outdoor warehouse maintenance, and nighttime security patrols. Powered by company’s proprietary GPS-agnostic navigation and Physical AI stack, the technology being developed delivers highly reliable deployment, real-time adaptation, and all-season performance across sites for homeowners, city managers and facility management teams. Chore Robots combine connectivity with the cutting-edge AI/ML and fast-charging LFP battery technology to create a very reliable, sustainable product that saves time and money for our customers.

“Chore Robotics is defining a new era of useful Physical-AI enhanced robotics, where customers extensively benefit from technology that maintains and keeps their assets in clean and tidy conditions. The Chore Robotics team embodies how AI and Robotics can be used to deliver real useful products to society at large. Maintaining assets in clean and top-notch conditions has wide impact as our homes, apartments, neighborhoods and communities become much cleaner, safe, and well maintained across the country. Our amazing engineering team looks to deliver top results as it works on this important technology. Chore Robotics is proud to be selected and be part of the NVIDIA Inception Program for start-ups. Chore Robotics technologies wouldn't have been possible a few years ago, because the Physical-AI technology just was not there. Today, we have a great team working on the cutting edge of AI, robotics, and battery technologies" said the Co-Founder & CTO of Chore Robotics.

What customers struggle with today

Existing lawn and facility robots require buried wires or GPS/RTK hardware that needs re-calibration when landscaping changes. They work very poorly when GPS is blocked by trees, buildings, or bad weather. They are single purpose (inflating fleets and training), often stall in rain, dust, or snow, and rely on reactive maintenance causing significant downtime.

Built for customers & efficiency

Chore Robots replace fleets of single-purpose machines, cutting cost and complexity for residential users and facility operators alike. A security function adds night patrol, anomaly detection, and alerts, driving 24/7 utilization from the same robots solving the problems customers are facing today.

Pilots & availability: Closed pilots with select HOAs and property/facility management partners are planned to begin in Q3, 2026.

About Chore Robotics

Chore Robotics, Inc. is a leading Physical AI-enhanced robotics company helping homeowners, facility managers, and municipal crews keep indoor and outdoor spaces tidy with low costs. A single autonomous robotic base accepts quick-swap tools for mowing, snow clearing, leaf/debris pickup, edge trimming, irrigation/fertilizing, weeding, floor & pavement cleaning, and nighttime security patrols, delivering 24/7, all-season reliability. Learn more at Chore Robotics, Inc. website and visit us on LinkedIn.

