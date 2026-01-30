atQor Wins CIO CHOICE 2026 for Most Trusted ICT Brand in Emerging Technologies – Data Lakes

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- atQor, a long standing Microsoft Solutions Partner , Fabric Featured Database Partner and Azure Expert MSP, has been honoured with the CIO CHOICE 2026 Trust Seal in the category Emerging Technologies – Data Lakes. What makes this recognition special is that it comes directly from the CIO community voted and endorsed by enterprise technology leaders from across India.Marking 14 successful years, CIO CHOICE continues to be India’s most credible barometer of ICT brand excellence. Produced by CORE Media with KPMG as the Knowledge Partner, the 14th Annual CIO CHOICE Red Carpet Night brought together 300+ CIOs and Digital Leaders across industries.The “Gold Seal of Trust” is unique: winning brands are chosen solely by CIOs and IT decision makers through a pan India voting platform. The selection is based on real world experience, performance reliability, and top of mind recall guided by an advisory panel of distinguished CIOs and technology leaders including leaders from.- Aarti Singh, Enterprise CIO, Mahindra Group- Goutam Datta, CIDO, Bajaj Life- Jayant Goyal, CIO, Coforge- Prosenjit Sengupta, Group CDIO, ITC- Rajiv Arora, Global Head of IT Hubs (Regions) & Regional Countries, Siemens- Ravi Pichan, CIO and Head of Digital Banking, RBL Bank- Sampath Manickam, CTO, NSE India- Shiv Kumar Bhasin, Chief Transformation Officer, IndusInd Bank- Dr. Tapan Sahoo, Executive Officer – Digital Enterprise, Information & Cyber Security, Maruti Suzuki“Being recognized with the CIO CHOICE 2026 Trust Seal underscores the confidence that India’s CIO community places in atQor,”said Anoop Mathur, Founder, CORE Media.“This distinction reflects the brand’s ability to stay relevant, resilient, and responsive as enterprises navigate rapid business transformation.”A Recognition Built on Data Excellence and Why atQor WonCIOs across India voted for atQor because of one clear reason: our ability to translate complex data ecosystems into business ready intelligence.atQor is among the very few global partners to hold:✔ Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner✔ Microsoft Fabric Database Partner✔ Azure Expert MSP – a distinction held by less than 1% of partners worldwideOur Data & AI engineering strength has enabled enterprises to adopt Microsoft Fabric and modern Data Lakes with unmatched governance, speed, and reliability. This award reinforces our leadership in building AI ready data foundations on Microsoft Cloud.Over the past year, atQor has delivered one of India’s strongest Microsoft Fabric adoption journeys, helping enterprises unify their data, simplify pipelines, activate analytics, and establish a single source of TRUTH.What This Award Means for atQor’s Data & Fabric StoryThis recognition highlights atQor’s proven excellence in:Enterprise Data Capabilities• Modern Data Lakes for structured + unstructured data• Azure Synapse, ADF, Databricks, and Lakehouse architectures• Real time analytics and large scale data engineeringMicrosoft Fabric Leadership• OneLake centric data unification• Real Time Analytics, Data Factory, and Warehouse workloads• End to end implementation across ingestion → modelling → insightsAI & Industry Solutions• Predictive and prescriptive intelligence for Manufacturing, Retail, BFSI, Pharma & CPG• Secure data modernization for regulated industries• Business accelerators that reduce time to valueThese strengths are why CIOs considered atQor a trusted, dependable, future ready Data & AI partner.Leadership PerspectivePushkaraj Kale, CEO, atQor, commented:“This recognition means a lot because it comes directly from CIOs, the people who see the business impact of technology every single day. Being chosen for CIO CHOICE 2026 reaffirms our commitment to helping enterprises build trustworthy, AI ready data foundations. We are deeply grateful to our customers, partners, and our team. This trust pushes us to keep raising the bar.”Aligned with atQor’s 2026 VisionThe year 2026 marks atQor’s “Year of Kiln” a renewed focus on strengthening core engineering, expanding AI first data solutions, elevating delivery excellence, and deepening capabilities across Microsoft Fabric, Data Lakes, Azure Analytics, and Cloud Modernization.About CORE MediaFounded in 2012, CORE Media (Centre of Recognition & Excellence) operates premier ICT leadership platforms, account based marketing programs, and digital properties focused on the CIO and Enterprise Technology ecosystem. Its initiatives connect with ~150,000 C suite ICT decision makers across sectors.About atQoratQor is a global Microsoft focused consulting and services organization specializing in Azure, Data & AI, Digital & App Innovation, Modern Work, Security, and Business Applications. With a 23 year legacy, 200+ professionals, and 1600+ successful projects delivered, atQor continues to empower enterprises “At the Heart of Their Digital Journey.”Contact Information:Manager of Communications: marketing@atqor.com

