Wegner Roofing & Solar Ranked #86 on Roofing Contractor Magazine’s Top 100 List, Serving Nashville Area Homeowners

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wegner Roofing & Solar announced it has been ranked #86 on Roofing Contractor magazine’s Top 100 Roofing Contractors list, an annual industry ranking based on company performance and reported revenue.The U.S. has an estimated 106,000+ roofing contractor businesses. With a field that large, earning a spot in the Top 100 is no small feat, and it signals proven performance beyond the local market.While the ranking reflects national performance, the company emphasized that the work that matters most happens locally. Nashville is one of Wegner’s newer service-area markets, part of the company’s continued expansion into communities that need reliable roofing support. The company noted that its Nashville-area presence is structured to deliver the same inspection standards, documentation, and follow-through it’s known for across its established markets.In the Nashville market, roofing systems are routinely tested by heavy rain events, wind-driven storms, and humid summer conditions that can accelerate wear and expose weak points around flashing, penetrations, and attic ventilation.Wegner Roofing & Solar serves homeowners across its markets with roofing and solar solutions built for long-term system performance. Learn more about Wegner Roofing & Solar at https://wegnerroofing.com/ “Being recognized on a national Top 100 list validates our team and our standards,” said a company spokesperson. “For Nashville homeowners, it’s a signal that they’re working with an organization that has structure behind the work, from inspection to installation to follow-through.”According to the company, a large percentage of roof problems begin small and become costly when they go unnoticed. To help Nashville-area property owners reduce risk, Wegner recommends a few simple roof-check steps after major storms or heavy rain cycles:- Look for missing, lifted, or creased shingles after wind events.- Check ceilings and attic spaces for new staining or damp insulation.- Inspect gutters and downspouts for granules and debris accumulation.- Pay attention to flashing areas at chimneys, walls, and pipe boots.- If anything looks questionable, schedule a professional inspection before the next storm.Wegner’s Nashville-area team provides inspections, repairs, and full roof replacements, with a focus on clear documentation, straightforward recommendations, and workmanship designed to prevent repeat issues. Nashville-area service details are available here: https://wegnerroofing.com/nashville-roofing/ The company noted that national recognition does not replace local accountability. The Nashville listing is managed as a service-area presence, and the business encourages customers to verify accurate contact information and service details directly through official channels.Find Wegner Roofing & Solar on Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/mRbsUmHhnLxuuU5f8

