Eric Watson, Republican State House Candidate, Calls for Party Neutrality in Ohio’s 88th District GOP Primary

Eric Watson, Republican state House candidate for Ohio’s 88th District

Republican State House candidate Eric Watson urges party leaders to remain neutral ahead of the May 5, 2026 primary in Ohio’s 88th District.

Primaries should be decided by voters, not party insiders. Ohio’s 88th District deserves a fair and open process.” — Eric Watson, Republican Candidate for Ohio House District 88

TIFFIN, OH, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eric Watson , a Republican candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives, is urging party leadership and political organizations to remain neutral in the Republican primary election for Ohio’s 88th House District, scheduled for May 5, 2026, saying the choice of nominee should be left to voters through an open and fair process.Watson, a lifelong Seneca County resident, is challenging a long-serving incumbent and argues that competitive primaries strengthen accountability and public trust.“Primaries exist to give voters a choice,” Watson said. “The people of District 88 deserve the opportunity to hear from all candidates and decide for themselves who they want representing them.”The race has drawn increased attention from local Republican activists as grassroots involvement grows ahead of the primary. Watson’s campaign reports rising volunteer engagement and voter interest across the district.The contest reflects a broader discussion within the Republican Party across Ohio about transparency, local representation, and the role of party leadership in contested primaries.The Republican primary election will take place on May 5, 2026.

