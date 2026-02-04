Eric Watson, Republican State House Candidate, Calls for Party Neutrality in Ohio’s 88th District GOP Primary
Republican State House candidate Eric Watson urges party leaders to remain neutral ahead of the May 5, 2026 primary in Ohio’s 88th District.
Watson, a lifelong Seneca County resident, is challenging a long-serving incumbent and argues that competitive primaries strengthen accountability and public trust.
“Primaries exist to give voters a choice,” Watson said. “The people of District 88 deserve the opportunity to hear from all candidates and decide for themselves who they want representing them.”
The race has drawn increased attention from local Republican activists as grassroots involvement grows ahead of the primary. Watson’s campaign reports rising volunteer engagement and voter interest across the district.
The contest reflects a broader discussion within the Republican Party across Ohio about transparency, local representation, and the role of party leadership in contested primaries.
The Republican primary election will take place on May 5, 2026.
Eric Watson
Eric Watson for Ohio
+1 623-290-3778
info@ericwatsonforohio.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.