TAIWAN, January 30 - President Lai meets delegation led by Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra

On the afternoon of January 29, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. In remarks, President Lai thanked Micron for making Taiwan a key link in its plans to expand global capacity, demonstrating the importance and confidence Micron places in Taiwan. The president pointed out that Taiwan and the United States recently completed tariff negotiations and signed an MOU on investment cooperation, and that the two sides will sign the Taiwan-US Agreement on Reciprocal Trade, deepening bilateral investment and trade and positioning Taiwan and the US as important strategic partners. He also expressed hope that Taiwan and the US will work side by side to strengthen the key memory technologies essential for AI infrastructure and together build more resilient and competitive supply chains, creating a future of shared success.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

Today, I am delighted to meet with Mr. Mehrotra once again at the Presidential Office. Micron Technology has planted deep roots in Taiwan over the past three decades. Its cumulative investments here have exceeded NT$1.2 trillion, and it has trained and employed over 10,000 engineering professionals. I would like to thank Micron for making Taiwan a key link in its plans to expand global capacity. Mr. Mehrotra’s leading a delegation to visit further demonstrates the importance and confidence Micron places in Taiwan.

Recently, Taiwan and the US completed tariff negotiations and signed an MOU on investment cooperation. And moving forward, the two sides will sign the Taiwan-US Agreement on Reciprocal Trade. This will position Taiwan as a strategic partner to the US and deepen bilateral investment and trade. US enterprises will increase their investments in memory, IC design, and cloud services in Taiwan. Meanwhile, Taiwanese companies are investing in logic chips and associated supply chains in the US. This demonstrates the longstanding strategic partnership between Taiwan and the US in the information and communications technology sector. It also signifies that in the AI era to come, Taiwan and the US will remain essential strategic partners.

I believe that Micron’s investment in Taiwan is one of the finest demonstrations of Taiwan-US cooperation. As one of Taiwan’s largest foreign investors, and through its longstanding presence, Micron has not only created numerous job opportunities but also heightened the importance of Taiwan’s semiconductor sector. And that is why the government’s support for Micron remains steadfast and will not waver. At the end of last year, Micron secured a new round of subsidies under the Ministry of Economic Affairs A+ Program. Over the next three years, this initiative is expected to drive additional investment from Micron in Taiwan, accelerating high-bandwidth memory (HBM) research and development while expanding production capacity.

Micron’s expansion in Taiwan is an ongoing process. It is also one of the most important investments following the recent Taiwan-US trade negotiations. Just this month, Micron and Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation signed a letter of intent regarding cooperation. This collaboration is highly significant, proving that Micron’s strategic deployment in Taiwan has risen to new levels of partnership with local enterprises as we seek to jointly strengthen competitiveness in the memory industry.

In the AI-driven world of the future, chips and memory will both remain indispensable. With Micron’s assistance, we will expand HBM-related advanced manufacturing capacity and cutting-edge technologies in Taiwan. In turn, Taiwan will support Micron in keeping pace with its international competitors. And Taiwan and the US will work together to expand global strengths in AI chips while fostering mutual prosperity and development.

We look forward to Micron’s future investments in Taiwan continuing to set new milestones. Let us work side by side to strengthen the key memory technologies essential for AI infrastructure. Together, we can build more resilient and competitive supply chains and create a future of shared success.