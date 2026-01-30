MACAU, January 30 - To welcome the Chinese New Year with the public, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will organise multiple “Celebration of Year of the Horse – Courtesy Living Celebration of 2026” activities in various locations in February. Calligraphers of Macao and award-winning students in the calligraphy competition will be invited to the activities to write fai chun on the spot as gifts for the public, and there will also be festive handicraft workshops. The public are welcome to visit the sites to receive fai chun in celebration of the Chinese New Year.

The activities will be held in Praça dos Lótus (Edifício do Bairro da Ilha Verde) on 7 February, Rotunda de Carlos da Maia on 8 February, the open area next to Flower City Park in Taipa on 14 February, and Tap Seac Square on 15 February respectively. The time for all the activities will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The calligraphers and students will integrate the recommended courteous behaviours of the “Courtesy Living Charter” into traditional Chinese New Year greetings and write fai chun on the spot. The completed fai chun will be given to the members of the public on site as gifts. The activities will also feature handicraft workshops and photo areas to allow the public to create characteristic festive ornaments or small decorations with their own hands. Furthermore, the members of the IAM Volunteer Team will send the fai chun to the nearby elderly centres to send Chinese New Year blessings to the elderly.

To facilitate the Chinese New Year Market to be held in Tap Seac Square, handicraft workshops and photo areas will be arranged on site from 10 to 14 February for the public to create Chinese New Year decorations with their own hands. They can also take photos in scenes filled with festive atmosphere and share the joy with family and friends, jointly welcoming the Year of the Horse with harmony and blessings.

The Civic Education Resource Centre will organise two sessions of the “mother-of-pearl inlay framed art workshop” on 7 February from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. respectively. The target group is families with children aged 3 to 12. The participants will be taught to make Chinese New Year handicrafts by putting pieces of shells together with their own hands. The public are welcome to register for the workshop via Macao One Account. The activities mentioned above are free of charge. For details, the public can visit the IAM website www.iam.gov.mo or call the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676 for enquiries.