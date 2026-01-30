IAM to set up temporary ornamental plant inspection station at Border Gate Port from 14 February

MACAU, January 30 - As Chinese New Year approaches, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will set up a temporary inspection station for ornamental plants at the visitor entry channel at Border Gate Port for three consecutive days from 14 to 16 February (the 27th to 29th day of the 12th lunar month) to provide convenience for the public who purchase festive plants in the Chinese Mainland for self-use to decorate their homes during the Chinese New Year period. The plant inspection service is free of charge. IAM also reminds the public that they should not bring endangered wild plants into Macao without permission.

The temporary ornamental plant inspection station is only set up at Border Gate Port. The operation time is from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily from 14 to 16 February. If the public bring festive plants to Macao, they should pay attention that the plants brought into Macao are for self-use only. Inspection is not necessary if the total weight of the ornamental plants (with roots) plants brought into Macao by each individual entering Macao does not exceed 1 kilogramme per entry and 5 kilogrammes per day. Cut flowers, cut leaves, grass, bryophytes and lichens, as well as ornamental plants (with roots) exceeding the quantity exempted from inspection, must be inspected on site at Border Gate Port. Ornamental plants subject to inspection upon import according to the law which are not inspected will be confiscated and handled by the authorities with supervisory competency, and the competent authorities will initiate legal action against the offenders according to the law.

IAM calls on the public to refrain from bringing into Macao orchids, trumpet pitchers, Venus flytraps, tropical pitcher plants, cactuses, sago palms, aloe vera and other plant species listed in “Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora” without obtaining the endangered species certificate and license issued by the Economic and Technological Development Bureau. For any enquiries, the public are welcome to call the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676.