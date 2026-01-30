IAM to organise multiple traditional festive activities in celebration of Chinese New Year

MACAU, January 30 - As the Year of the Horse is approaching, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will hold the Chinese New Year Market and set up the area for lighting firecrackers and the stalls selling incense and pinwheels to welcome and celebrate the Chinese New Year with the public and tourists. IAM appeals to participants of the activities to pay attention to the crowds on site, follow the instructions of on-site staff and observe order.

Chinese New Year Market in Tap Seac Square

The Chinese New Year Market of 2026 will be held from 12:00 noon to midnight between 10 February (the 23rd day of the 12th lunar month) and 15 February (the 28th day of the 12th lunar month) and from 12:00 noon on 16 February (the 29th day of the 12th lunar month) to 1:00 a.m. on 17 February (Chinese New Year’s Day). There will be 16 stalls selling Chinese New Year products, 6 stalls selling festive flowers and 4 stalls selling snacks on site. During the activity, a variety of cultural and entertainment performances will be arranged in Tap Seac Square, and a large floral art exhibition and festive lighting decorations will also be set up for visitors to enjoy.

In addition, temporary loading and unloading areas for the public and for authorised vehicles will be set up in Rua de Afonso de Albuquerque to provide convenience for the public and tourists to shop at the market.

Area for lighting firecrackers in Taipa

To enhance the festive atmosphere of the Chinese New Year, IAM will set up an area for lighting firecrackers in Taipa near the waterfront in Estrada Almirante Marques Esparteiro, and there will be 6 stalls selling firecrackers, fireworks and rockets. The opening hours will be from 12:00 noon on 16 February (the 29th day of the 12th lunar month) to 1:00 a.m. on 17 February (Chinese New Year’s Day), and from 10:00 a.m. to midnight between 17 February (Chinese New Year’s Day) and 21 February (the 5th day of Chinese New Year).

Temporary stalls selling incense and pinwheels during traditional festivals

In order to facilitate the public’s purchase of pinwheels, incense and other festive products during the Chinese New Year, IAM will set up 10 temporary stalls selling incense and pinwheels on the pavement on waterfront in Largo do Pagode da Barra. The business hours will be from 6:00 p.m. to midnight on 16 February (the 29th day of the 12th lunar month), from midnight to 6:30 p.m. on 17 February (Chinese New Year’s Day), and from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. between 18 February (the 2nd day of Chinese New Year) and 23 February (the 7th day of Chinese New Year).