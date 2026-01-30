The People’s Chamber of Commerce Appoints Community Leader and Business Advocate Lamonte Lee to Board

Banking executive and community advocate Lamonte Lee joins the People’s Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The People’s Chamber of Commerce today announced the appointment of Lamonte Lee to its Board of Directors, strengthening the organization’s leadership with deep expertise in banking, finance, and strategic growth.The People’s Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit business association focused on empowering entrepreneurs and small business owners through free membership, education, networking, and community driven economic development.Lamonte Lee is the CEO and Founder of 1 Million Entrepreneurs Inc and serves as Vice President and Branch Manager at Farmers and Merchants Bank. He brings more than 20 years of demonstrated experience in banking and financial leadership, with a proven record of guiding institutions through growth, risk management, and long term planning.Mr. Lee’s background includes strong capabilities in trend analysis, budgeting, and e-commerce acquisitions. His financial acumen positions him to help guide the People’s Chamber of Commerce in anticipating challenges, reinforcing operational discipline, and establishing sustainable systems that support entrepreneurs and small business owners.“I’m honored to join the Board of Directors of the People’s Chamber of Commerce,” said Mr. Lee. “I believe in supporting entrepreneurs and strengthening communities. I look forward to contributing to the Chamber’s mission and long term impact.”In addition to his professional qualifications, Mr. Lee was selected for a Board seat based on his demonstrated passion for serving the community. His commitment to economic empowerment and advocacy for entrepreneurs aligns closely with the Chamber’s mission and values.“The People’s Chamber of Commerce is focused on building a strong foundation for long term success,” said Sharifah Hardie, National President. “Lamonte Lee brings both financial leadership and a genuine commitment to community progress, which strengthens our work.”For membership information and to support The People’s Chamber of Commerce, visit: https://www.PeoplesChamber.org

