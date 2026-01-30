Evan Kirstel Named to Thinkers360 Top 100 B2B Thought Leaders, Analysts & Influencers for 2026 (North America)

Evan Kirstel ranked #3 overall in Thinkers360’s Top 100 B2B Thought Leaders, Analysts & Influencers to Work With in 2026 (North America)

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evan Kirstel, a leading B2B technology thought leader and host of the TECH IMPACT™ TV series, has been named to the Thinkers360 Top 100 B2B Thought Leaders, Analysts & Influencers You Should Work With in 2026 (North America). Kirstel’s ranking reflects his cross-domain influence across enterprise technology, including 5G, HealthTech, and IoT.Published annually, the Thinkers360 Top 100 recognizes individuals shaping the future of B2B through trusted insight, real-world authority, and measurable impact. Rankings are determined using Thinkers360’s patented, holistic algorithm, which evaluates expertise and influence beyond follower counts alone.In announcing the list, Thinkers360 emphasized the importance of data-driven credibility and authority:“Finding the right voice in a crowded market is a challenge — Thinkers360 makes it a science. We use our patented, holistic algorithm to find advisors, analysts, authors, influencers and speakers with real-world authority, not just high follower counts. Our enterprise clients average a 10X ROI on brand amplification.”With more than three decades of experience in telecom and technology, Kirstel has helped industry leaders and startups maximize social media marketing strategies and build engaged communities around innovation. His organic reach — tens of millions of impressions across LinkedIn, Twitter/X, YouTube, and other platforms — has positioned him as a trusted voice in digital transformation, cybersecurity, 5G, digital health, artificial intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT).“I’m honored to be included alongside so many respected voices across the B2B ecosystem,” said Kirstel. “This recognition reflects not just individual work, but the conversations happening across telecommunications, cybersecurity, digital health, IoT, and enterprise technology — driven by founders, technology leaders, and practitioners solving real problems.”Kirstel is widely known for his in-depth interviews with global technology leaders, startups, and innovators, translating complex topics into accessible, actionable insight for business and technical audiences. Through live interviews, social amplification, and long-form content, he brings visibility to the leaders and ideas shaping what’s next.In 2026, Kirstel continues to engage the global tech ecosystem through on-the-ground and virtual coverage of major industry events. Following his recent coverage of CES, he will attend and cover Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, followed by HIMSS and Enterprise Connect in Las Vegas, and RSAC in San Francisco — all taking place in March.Organizations and individuals interested in engaging Evan Kirstel — including appearances on his What’s Up with Tech? multi-platform show or the nationally broadcast TECH IMPACT™ television series , as well as other strategic collaboration opportunities — may contact his team at admin@evankirstel.com.The full Thinkers360 Top 100 B2B Thought Leaders, Analysts & Influencers You Should Work With in 2026 (North America) list is available at:About Evan KirstelEvan Kirstel is a globally recognized B2B technology thought leader, media innovator, TV host, and social media influencer with more than 35 years of experience spanning telecom, health tech, enterprise IT, and emerging technologies. As Chief Digital Evangelist at eViRa Health, he helps brands amplify their voice, expand their reach, and grow their influence. He hosts the nationally broadcast TECH IMPACT™ television show and its special edition AI Impact, as well as the livestreamed series and podcast What’s Up with Tech?, where he interviews industry leaders and explores the trends shaping our connected future.About Thinkers360Thinkers360 is the world’s premier platform for thought leaders and influencers, providing global rankings and insights based on influence, expertise, and authority across business, technology, and healthcare.

