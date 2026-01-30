IBT Apps Launches IBT One, an All-in-One Pricing Model Built for Community Banks

IBT One featured image

CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IBT Apps, a trusted banking technology partner, announced the launch of IBT One, a unique pricing model, designed to give community banks access to every IBT product for one predictable monthly price. IBT One includes core processing, digital and mobile banking, teller, as well as ongoing enhancements, without hidden fees or billable add-ons.Community banks face increased competition and customer expectations in today’s banking environment. Yet, keeping pace requires navigating complex contracts and pricing structures that make long-term investment decisions risky and unclear. “It’s not unusual for a bank to pay a high price for a sub-par product, only to find themselves buried in excessive fees that were never clearly outlined in the contract,” says Scott Evans, CEO of IBT Apps. “Many banks stay with what they have simply because it feels easier than undertaking another complicated change.”To address these challenges, IBT Apps developed IBT One as a new approach to how community banks adopt and manage technology. The pricing model is built on clear, simple pricing, access to innovative and fully integrated products, and personalized service from a dedicated team. “IBT One reflects our mission to serve community banks with future-ready technology,” said Evans. “We want to prove that banks don’t have to sacrifice quality to upgrade their technology at an affordable price.”By simplifying the investment and eliminating complexity, IBT One allows banks to spend less time managing multiple vendors, contracts, and costs, and more time focusing on serving customers, supporting their communities, and growing their business.To learn more about IBT One, visit our website Ready for a demo? Schedule one here About IBT AppsIBT Appspartners with community banks nationwide to deliver adaptable, integrated technology solutions that enhance the customer experience and support revenue growth. With IBT One, IBT Apps reinforces their community-bank-first approach, enabling financial institutions to transform their bank and plan confidently for the future.

