NutriHarvest® Organic Fertilizers Deliver Yield Gains and Stronger Plant Growth in Corn

Yield gains, denser stands, and improved nitrogen-use efficiency signal broad value across commodity, horticultural, and specialty crop systems

As a farmer, I want products that deliver in the field and also protect my soil and water. If NutriHarvest can do both, it checks both boxes for me.” — Farmer Aaron Kane, a corn grower

January is a season of seed planning and sharing. With National Popcorn Day on January 19 and National Seed Swap Day closing out the month, it is a fitting time to celebrate what seeds can become. To kick off the growing season, NutriHarvest is sharing field trial results showing that its OMRI-listed organic fertilizer delivered yield gains and denser stands in corn, along with improved nutrient retention and reduced nitrate loss potential.NutriHarvestoffers organic plant growth nutrition solutions that support vigorous growth across commodity crops, horticulture, and specialty crop systems, with a focus on improved nutrient retention to help protect water quality. The results provide growers and partners with a practical benchmark for seasonal planning, especially for high-demand crops where steady nutrient delivery and soil health are critical. These findings come from independent field trials conducted by a leading Northeast university Extension program.Corn as a Model for High-Demand CropsCorn is one of the most widely grown crops in the United States and globally, making it a common benchmark for fertilizer performance. USDA’s latest outlook estimates 2025/26 U.S. corn production at 17.0 billion bushels and global production at about 1,296 million metric tons. Because of its high nutrient demand and sensitivity to nitrogen availability, corn is widely used to assess fertilizer behavior relevant to commodity, horticultural, and specialty crop systems.Trial Design and Key ResultsIn independent corn field trials, Extension researchers compared NutriHarvestfertilizer with a leading organic commercial fertilizer, chemical commercial fertilizer, and an untreated control. Application rates were adjusted so that each fertilized treatment delivered 100 pounds of nitrogen per acre, ensuring a fair, nitrogen-equivalent comparison.Under these equal-nitrogen conditions, NutriHarvestdelivered strong performance indicators:• Yield: 40.5 bushels per acre compared with the untreated control, a 14.2% increase, and 11.4 bushels per acre higher than the leading organic commercial fertilizer.• Stand density: +12.2% vs untreated control and +9.5% vs the leading organic commercial fertilizer, indicating stronger establishment.• Comparison set: The trial also included a chemical commercial fertilizer as a conventional reference point.NutriHarvest’s OMRI-listed formulation combines organic nutrients with naturally derived biostimulant components to support plant vigor and nutrient uptake, helping deliver steady nutrition consistent with the yield and stand outcomes observed in the trials.Nitrogen release and efficiency:Soil nitrate measurements over the growing season reflected NutriHarvest’s slow-release behavior. Early-season sampling showed soil nitrate under NutriHarvestwas about 55% lower than the chemical commercial fertilizer, indicating reduced nitrate loading during periods of higher leaching risk. Separate leaching measurements showed NutriHarvestreleased around 45% less nitrate compared to a soluble nitrate source, supporting improved nitrogen-use efficiency and reduced nitrate loss potential.Soil Quality IndicatorsSoil health measurements showed indicators remained stable across treatments. Under NutriHarvest, soil compaction measures were modestly improved compared with the untreated control, including 1.8% lower surface hardness and 2.6% lower sub-surface hardness. NutriHarvestalso showed 8.0% higher soil respiration, indicating active soil biology. Other soil health indicators were comparable to commercial fertilizer treatments, including aggregate stability, water capacity, organic matter, active carbon, and soil proteins.Study summary: In these Extension corn trials, NutriHarvestperformed comparably to chemical commercial and leading organic fertilizer benchmarks while delivering advantages in yield and soil nutrient retention. The results indicate a balanced, slow-release nutrient profile that supports productivity while improving nitrogen-use efficiency and reducing nitrate loss potential.Broad Applications Across Cropping SystemsBecause corn is one of the most nutrient-demanding crops grown in North America, strong performance in corn provides valuable insight into NutriHarvest’s suitability for a wide range of applications. The results indicate potential benefits across:• Commodity crops, including corn, forages, and other row crops• Horticultural systems, such as trees, shrubs, berries, fruit crops, and landscape plants• Specialty crops, including vegetables, ornamentals, and garden cropsThis broad relevance makes NutriHarvestwell-suited for growers seeking consistent nutrition, improved soil dynamics, and reduced nutrient loss across diverse production systems.“As a farmer, I want products that deliver in the field and also protect my soil and water. If NutriHarvestcan do both, it checks both boxes for me,” said farmer Aaron Kane, a corn grower.From Early Trials to Multi-Year ResultsThe corn trials served as an early, foundational evaluation of NutriHarvestfertilizer. Since then, NutriHarvesthas focused on confirming how well those results translate across crops and growing conditions.Before and after the pandemic, NutriHarvestfertilizers have been used and evaluated across a wide range of crops, including:• Specialty vegetables and fruiting crops• Shrubs and garden crops• Berries, perennial and seasonal flowersThese additional observations and real-world use have consistently aligned with the original corn findings, showing strong yield performance, improved nutrient retention, and healthier soil conditions. With this broader, multi-year evidence in place, NutriHarvest is now highlighting the Extension data as part of a larger performance story that extends well beyond a single crop.A Resource-Efficient Option for Farms and GardensNutriHarvestfertilizers contain upcycled farm nutrients and processed biologically into a dry, slow-release, OMRI-listed, USDA Certified Biobased product. They are designed to:• Support higher yields and resilient plant growth• Improve soil structure, organic matter, and nutrient retention• Reduce nutrient losses that can impact waterways• Serve both commercial farms and home gardens seeking environmentally responsible nutrition“Farmers and gardeners want fertilizers that perform and respect their soil and water,” said Anju D. Krivov, President and CEO of GSR Solutions and NutriHarvest. “The independent field trial results show that NutriHarvestcan deliver strong agronomic performance while supporting long-term soil health.” NutriHarvest organic fertilizers are available nationwide at www.nutriharvest.com NutriHarvest is expanding distribution across farm, horticulture, and specialty-crop channels. Distributors, retailers, and crop advisors can contact info@nutriharvest.com.About GSR Solutions LLCGSR Solutions provides the biotechnology behind NutriHarvest fertilizer blends. More at: www.gsrsoln.com High-resolution images and supporting materials available upon request.

