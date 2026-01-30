US Commercial Robotic Scrubber Market to Reach US$224.84 million by 2032 | Growth Across Airports, Hospitals & Retail

US Commercial Robotic Scrubber Market Size

Market Size and Outlook 2025According to DataM Intelligence, the US Commercial Robotic Scrubber Market was valued at US$100.61 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$224.84 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 10.69% during the forecast period 2025-2032.Integration of LiDAR, computer vision, cloud connectivity, and advanced battery systems is transforming traditional cleaning operations, enabling autonomous route planning, remote fleet monitoring, and predictive maintenance, which together accelerate adoption across large commercial spaces.Growth Drivers1• Over 40% of US cleaning service providers plan to increase investment in robotic cleaning solutions by 2027 to address workforce shortages.2• Commercial facility area in the US exceeded 8.9 billion sq. ft in 2024, driving demand for automated scrubbers.3• AI-enabled navigation reduces cleaning cycle times by up to 28% while improving coverage consistency.4• Contactless cleaning demand surged 220% post-2020, boosting autonomous scrubber installations in high-traffic venues.5• Cloud-based fleet management enables multi-site operations to reduce downtime and optimize cleaning routes.Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Type• Autonomous Robotic Scrubbers dominate with 62% share (USD 508 million in 2024), driven by advanced navigation and safety features.• Semi-Autonomous Scrubbers account for 38% (USD 312 million), preferred in mid-sized facilities with mixed workflow requirements.By Floor Type• Hard Floors represent 55% share, widely used in airports, retail centers, and hospitals.• Mixed Surfaces hold 45%, suitable for multi-purpose commercial facilities needing adaptable cleaning systems.By Battery Type• Lithium-Ion Battery Powered scrubbers lead with 48% share, due to longer runtime and faster charging.• Lead-Acid Battery Powered machines hold 32%, used in cost-sensitive segments.• Other Battery Types (e.g., gel, AGM) comprise 20%.By End User• Hospitals & Healthcare market valued at USD 203M in 2024, expected to reach USD 975M by 2032.• Airports & Transit Hubs market at USD 152M in 2024, projected to grow to USD 805M by 2032.• Retail & Shopping Malls segment valued at USD 184M in 2024, anticipated to hit USD 1.03B by 2032.• Warehouses & Logistics market stood at USD 128M in 2024, forecasted to expand to USD 710M by 2032.• Education & Offices segment valued at USD 106M in 2024, expected to reach USD 595M by 2032.• Others (Hotels, Stadiums) market at USD 73M in 2024, projected to grow to USD 455M by 2032.Regional Insights (United States)West Coast• 2024 market: USD 212M → 2032 projection: USD 1.34BStrong adoption in California and Seattle, driven by large airports, tech campuses, and retail automation.South• 2024 market: USD 184M → 2032 projection: USD 1.18BMajor growth from healthcare hubs and logistics facilities in Texas and Florida.East Coast• 2024 market: USD 196M → 2032 projection: USD 1.21BHigh deployment in New York, Washington DC, and Boston across commercial real estate and transit hubs.Midwest• 2024 market: USD 110M → 2032 projection: USD 655MAdoption increasing among warehousing and manufacturing facilities optimizing cleaning productivity.Central & Mountain States• 2024 market: USD 120M → 2032 projection: USD 580MGrowing interest among regional airports, universities, and hospitality complexes.Key PlayersThe US Commercial Robotic Scrubber Market is moderately competitive, with robotics manufacturers, automation solution providers, and cleaning equipment brands focusing on technology innovation, fleet integration, after-sales service, and remote monitoring capabilities. Tennant Company2. Nilfisk Group3. Avidbots Corporation4. Brain Corp5. Kärcher USA6. IPC Eagle7. Advance (Nilfisk)8. SoftBank Robotics (Whiz)9. BlueBotics10. Tennant ArmaClean11. Kärcher (Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG)12. ICE Robotics13. Gaussian Automation Technology Development Co., Ltd14. Fimap S.p.A15. Peppermint Robotics16. Market Outlook and Opportunities• Autonomous scrubber installations are projected to exceed 135,000 units by 2032 across the US.• Demand for cloud-connected fleet management is expected to grow at 25%+ CAGR.• Hospitals and airports will remain key high-growth segments.• Integration with IoT and smart building systems to unlock additional operational efficiencies.• Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) and leasing models to spur adoption among mid-tier businesses.ConclusionThe US Commercial Robotic Scrubber Market is advancing rapidly. Fueled by automation demand, workforce challenges, hygiene standards, and AI-driven navigation improvements, robotic scrubbers are transforming commercial cleaning landscapes across airports, hospitals, retail, logistics, and institutional facilities.According to DataM Intelligence, key players including Tennant Company, Nilfisk Group, Avidbots, and Brain Corp are driving innovation toward smarter, safer, and more autonomous cleaning fleets. As connectivity, robotics capabilities, and service models evolve, commercial facilities in the US are expected to accelerate investments in autonomous scrubber solutions through 2032.

