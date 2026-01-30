MyBritishPassport Responds to Public Discussion on Third-Party UK Passport Assistance Services

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyBritishPassport welcomes the recent public discussion around UK passport applications and the role of third-party assistance services. We believe it is important to clarify how reputable passport support providers operate, who they serve, and why many applicants continue to choose professional assistance despite the availability of a direct government application route.

Applying directly through the UK Government is, and always has been, an option for eligible applicants. This is clearly stated on the MyBritishPassport website, in customer communications, and within our terms and conditions. We do not claim to be a government body, nor do we present ourselves as the official UK Passport Office.

MyBritishPassport exists to support British citizens living overseas who may face additional complexities when renewing or replacing a passport. This includes applicants who are elderly, short on time, unfamiliar with online systems, or navigating more complicated circumstances such as long-expired passports, name changes, missing documents, or international courier requirements.

Our service is optional and designed to reduce stress, errors, and delays by providing:

• Personal guidance from experienced consultants

• Pre-submission document checks to reduce rejection risk

• Fully managed, secure international courier handling

• Ongoing communication throughout the application process

The fee charged by MyBritishPassport reflects the provision of these professional services and is separate from the UK Government’s passport fee. Unlike HM Passport Office fees, our pricing includes the cost of securely shipping supporting documents to the UK using reliable international courier services. All courier arrangements are handled for the customer, from doorstep collection to delivery and return, providing added security and convenience for overseas applicants.

Customers who prefer to apply directly are encouraged to do so via the official GOV.UK website. We acknowledge that periods of regulatory change can create urgency and confusion for applicants, particularly among British dual nationals living abroad. This is often when people actively seek reassurance and assistance. However, MyBritishPassport does not condone misleading practices, unclear pricing, or the misuse of government branding. Transparency is central to our operation.

All customers are provided with clear information about:

• Who we are

• What services we provide

• That we are an independent third-party provider

• Our pricing structure and refund terms

We also actively assist customers who contact us after mistakenly using a service that was not suitable for their needs, including advising them on how to apply directly where appropriate. MyBritishPassport remains committed to ethical business practices, clear communication, and supporting British citizens abroad through what can be a confusing and high-stakes process. We welcome informed discussion and encourage applicants to carefully review any website they use, compare options, and choose the route that best suits their circumstances.

Our Legitimacy, at a Glance

MyBritishPassport is a trusted, independent British document services provider established in 2008, supporting British citizens worldwide with UK passport renewals, replacements, and first-time applications from abroad. We are not the UK government and do not claim to be, but we work strictly in line with official HM Passport Office requirements. Clients choose us for our expert pre-checks that help prevent errors and delays, fully managed secure international courier handling with trusted partners such as DHL, dedicated consultant support, transparent pricing that includes overseas shipping to the UK, and secure, PCI-compliant payments. With over 15 years of experience, thousands of successful applications, and consistent five-star verified third-party reviews, we provide a professional, optional service designed to simplify overseas applications with clarity, security, and peace of mind.

