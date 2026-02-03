Paul Schulten GmbH & Co. KG and FieldBots GmbH Enter into Partnership for the Efficient Deployment of Cleaning Robotics

Schulten and FieldBots enter into partnership for the efficient deployment of cleaning robotics

MARBACH AM NECKAR, GERMANY, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The German cleaning services company Schulten Gebäudedienste and FieldBots GmbH have entered into a partnership to optimize the deployment of autonomous cleaning robots. The collaboration aims to operate cleaning robots from different manufacturers efficiently, transparently, and in a manufacturer-independent manner.Schulten Gebäudedienste looks back on more than 115 years of company history and is nevertheless among the pioneers in the practical use of cleaning robotics in Germany. For many years, the company has consistently relied on innovative technologies to continuously improve the quality, efficiency, and traceability of its cleaning services. In doing so, Schulten deliberately avoids committing to a single manufacturer or device category, instead selecting equipment flexibly based on the specific needs of its customers.With the manufacturer-independent fleet management solution from FieldBots, cleaning robots, deployed by Schulten, can now be centrally managed, monitored, and analyzed. Live data from ongoing operations enables clear documentation of cleaning performance, rapid response in the event of malfunctions, and optimal utilization of deployed devices—regardless of the respective manufacturer.Lukas Thaler, Director Europe at FieldBots GmbH, comments: “Schulten is an impressive example of how a traditional cleaning company uses new technologies not as an end in themselves, but as a genuine productivity lever. Especially when managing heterogeneous robot fleets, centralized and intelligent management is crucial. Together, we are laying the foundation for operating robotics in everyday use in an efficient, scalable, and economically viable way.”Through this partnership, Schulten Gebäudedienste gains a unified view of all deployed robotic systems and can integrate them even more precisely into existing cleaning processes. At the same time, the practical experience gained from day-to-day operations flows directly into the further development of the FieldBots platform—to create even more solutions tailored to the requirements of professional building service providers.

