Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,366 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Obtains Legal Title to $400 Million in Assets Tied to Helix Cryptocurrency Mixer

The United States last week obtained legal title to more than $400 million worth of seized cryptocurrencies, real estate, and monetary assets tied to the operation of the darknet mixing service Helix.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

U.S. Obtains Legal Title to $400 Million in Assets Tied to Helix Cryptocurrency Mixer

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.