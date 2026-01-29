Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,685 in the last 365 days.

Seattle man convicted of carjackings and gun crimes following four-day jury trial

Seattle – A 25-year-old Seattle man was convicted today in U.S. District Court in Seattle for multiple counts of carjacking and using a firearm in a crime of violence, announced U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Seattle man convicted of carjackings and gun crimes following four-day jury trial

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.