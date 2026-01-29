Submit Release
California Man Sentenced for Half Million Dollar Charles Loloma Jewelry Fraud Scheme

After posing for years as a source of rare Native American art, Robert Haack was sentenced to 37 months in prison and ordered to pay $134,443.60 in restitution for running a counterfeit jewelry operation that exploited the reputation of famed Hopi artist Charles Loloma and siphoned roughly five hundred thousand dollars from collectors nationwide.

