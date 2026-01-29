Brooklyn Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Coercion and Enticement of Minors

Submit Release
Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Steven LaBianca was sentenced by United States District Judge Ann M. Donnelly to 12 years’ imprisonment for coercion and enticement of minors and possession of child pornography. LaBianca communicated with multiple minor victims over the internet and coerced them into creating and sending him sexually explicit images and videos of themselves.  

