Rochester man pleads guilty to attempting to have sex with 11- and 13-year old girls

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Tony Rodriguez, 40, of Rochester, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Meredith A. Vacca to attempted enticement of a minor, which carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a fine of $250,000.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.