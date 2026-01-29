Lee Introduces Bill to Study Hydropower and Invasive Species Risks at Glen Canyon Dam

WASHINGTON – Washington, D.C. — Senator Mike Lee, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, introduced legislation to direct the Department of the Interior to conduct a feasibility study on a selective water withdrawal system at Glen Canyon Dam, with the goal of improving hydropower performance while protecting the Colorado River system from invasive species.

The bill directs the Bureau of Reclamation, in consultation with the Department of Energy and the Colorado River Storage Project power contractors, to study whether a selective withdrawal system could optimize hydropower generation during cold-water releases from Glen Canyon Dam. The study would also evaluate how such a system could reduce the risk of invasive species entrainment, consistent with existing long-term management decisions for the dam.

“Glen Canyon Dam plays an important role in providing reliable, affordable hydropower across the West,” said Chairman Lee. “This bill takes a practical step toward understanding whether modern engineering solutions can improve performance while dealing with real ecological concerns. Before committing ratepayers or taxpayers to major infrastructure changes, we should understand what works, what does not, and what delivers the best return.”

Under the legislation, Interior would be required to complete the feasibility study within 18 months of enactment, including full hydrological modeling. If the Secretary determines that a selective water withdrawal system is feasible under existing reclamation laws, and if power contractors concur, Interior would be authorized to begin compliance and construction of the selected alternative.

The bill ensures that the feasibility study is funded with appropriated federal dollars and clarifies that any funds used would be nonreimbursable. Interior would also be required to identify available funding sources within 90 days of enactment.

Importantly, the legislation does not alter or prejudge post-2026 Colorado River reservoir operating guidelines for Lake Powell or Lake Mead.

The Colorado River Energy Distributors Association said of the bill, “A feasibility study of a selective water withdrawal system has the potential to identify cost-effective alternatives that would protect threatened species while also maintaining hydropower generation at this critical infrastructure facility. Importantly, the feasibility study that would be authorized by this legislation does not interfere with Colorado River Operating Guidelines, or anticipated post-2026 operations. Rather, CREDA’s members from both the Upper and Lower Basins of the Colorado River are supportive of this feasibility study bill as an important step that will lead to new solutions to help maintain production of clean, renewable hydropower and support grid stability.”



For bill text, click HERE.

