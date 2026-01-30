Tax Pros: Get Ready for the filing season and save time with Tax Pro Account; encourage clients to use their IRS individual online account

IR-2026-17, Jan. 29, 2026

WASHINGTON — With the 2026 filing season fast approaching, the Internal Revenue Service encourages tax professionals to help their clients prepare now by sharing helpful tips and tools available at IRS.gov/GetReady.

“Tax professionals can play a key role in furthering IRS’s mission to ensure taxpayers understand and meet their tax responsibilities,” said IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano. “The IRS appreciates the support from the tax professional community for its effort to remind the tax paying public about IRS tax tips and tools.”

The IRS urges qualified tax professionals to set up an IRS Tax Pro Account and encourages taxpayers to access their IRS Individual Online Account. When both have accounts, they can complete online third-party authorizations, such as powers of attorney and tax information authorizations, entirely online. This helps reduce processing times and eliminates the need to fax, mail, or upload documents.

To approve an authorization request, the taxpayer logs into their IRS Individual Online Account, checks a box, and submits the authorization request to the IRS. Most authorizations are processed immediately, though some may take up to 48 hours.

Tax Pro Account

Through TPA, the tax professional can also view their client’s individual tax information and act on behalf of them. Using TPA, tax professionals can:

Request and receive an individual CAF number online, in real time.

Withdraw active authorizations instantly.

Make payments, set up or manage payment plans, and view taxpayer information within the scope of an authorization.

IRS Individual Online Account

With an IRS Individual Online Account, taxpayers can securely access their federal tax information and receive notifications from their tax professional. Taxpayers can:

View tax records, including adjusted gross income and transcripts.

Make, schedule, and view payments.

Check the status of a refund.

Get or view their Identity Protection PIN.

Authorize a tax professional to access their tax records digitally.

View available Forms W-2 and certain 1099s.

Get ready now

Tax professionals should take a few other steps today, such as reviewing tax law changes like those in the One, Big, Beautiful Bill, gathering documents and sharing online tools with their clients, to help ensure a smoother filing for both themselves and their clients during the 2026 filing season.