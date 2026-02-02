Chicago Author, Startup Founder, and IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Leader Chris J. Parker to Host Book Signing at Woodlawn Tap

Chris J. Parker outside the Woodlawn Tap (Jimmy’s), where he will host a book signing celebrating the release of Building Bridges: A Memoir. A new memoir by Chris J. Parker exploring race, identity, and the quiet labor of navigating life between worlds. Front and back cover design of Building Bridges – A Memoir, tracing a journey from Chicago’s South Side to the boardroom.

A hometown event celebrating Building Bridges, a memoir rooted in Chicago’s South Side and the journeys that shape where we end up.

This book is about where I come from, how those early experiences shaped me, and why the places we return to matter just as much as the ones we leave.” — Chris J. Parker

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEChicago Author, Startup Founder, and Former IBM, Microsoft & Amazon Leader Chris J. Parker to Host Book Signing at the Woodlawn Tap (Jimmy’s)Celebrating the Release of Building Bridges: A MemoirChicago, IL — Chicago-born author and startup founder Chris J. Parker will host a book signing and informal reading for his new memoir, Building Bridges, at the Woodlawn Tap—still affectionately known as Jimmy’s—on Saturday, February 21 at 5:00 PM.A graduate of Kenwood Academy in Hyde Park, Parker grew up mixed-race on Chicago’s South Side, navigating neighborhoods, classrooms, and institutions that didn’t always know where to place him. Building Bridges traces how those early experiences shaped his path—from journalism and technology to entrepreneurship and creative work—ultimately leading to leadership roles at global companies, without losing sight of where he came from.Chicago is not just the backdrop of the memoir, but its backbone—especially neighborhoods like Woodlawn, Jackson Park Highlands, and Hyde Park. The Woodlawn Tap holds particular significance for Parker. Too young to enter at night during high school, he still knew it as a constant neighborhood presence—one that later became a place to reconnect, reflect, and share stories across generations. Hosting a book signing there helps bring the memoir full circle.The event is free and open to the public. Copies of Building Bridges will be available for purchase, and Parker will be on hand to sign books and talk with readers.Event Details:Where: Woodlawn Tap (Jimmy’s), 1172 E 55th St, Chicago, IL 60615When: Saturday, February 21 | 5:00 PMWhat: Book Signing & Conversation Facebook Event Page:More About the Book:Media Contact:Chris J. Parker

