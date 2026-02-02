Chicago Author, Startup Founder, and IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Leader Chris J. Parker to Host Book Signing at Woodlawn Tap

Chris J. Parker smiling on the sidewalk outside the Woodlawn Tap (Jimmy’s) in Chicago, holding a book and bag ahead of his book signing.

Chris J. Parker outside the Woodlawn Tap (Jimmy’s), where he will host a book signing celebrating the release of Building Bridges: A Memoir.

Cover of Building Bridges – A Memoir by Chris J. Parker, depicting a journey from Chicago’s South Side to the boardroom.

A new memoir by Chris J. Parker exploring race, identity, and the quiet labor of navigating life between worlds.

Full wrap cover of Building Bridges – A Memoir by Chris J. Parker, showing the front, spine, and back cover artwork, including Chicago imagery, author photo, and back cover text.

Front and back cover design of Building Bridges – A Memoir, tracing a journey from Chicago’s South Side to the boardroom.

A hometown event celebrating Building Bridges, a memoir rooted in Chicago’s South Side and the journeys that shape where we end up.

This book is about where I come from, how those early experiences shaped me, and why the places we return to matter just as much as the ones we leave.”
— Chris J. Parker
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Chicago Author, Startup Founder, and Former IBM, Microsoft & Amazon Leader Chris J. Parker to Host Book Signing at the Woodlawn Tap (Jimmy’s)

Celebrating the Release of Building Bridges: A Memoir

Chicago, IL — Chicago-born author and startup founder Chris J. Parker will host a book signing and informal reading for his new memoir, Building Bridges, at the Woodlawn Tap—still affectionately known as Jimmy’s—on Saturday, February 21 at 5:00 PM.

A graduate of Kenwood Academy in Hyde Park, Parker grew up mixed-race on Chicago’s South Side, navigating neighborhoods, classrooms, and institutions that didn’t always know where to place him. Building Bridges traces how those early experiences shaped his path—from journalism and technology to entrepreneurship and creative work—ultimately leading to leadership roles at global companies, without losing sight of where he came from.

Chicago is not just the backdrop of the memoir, but its backbone—especially neighborhoods like Woodlawn, Jackson Park Highlands, and Hyde Park. The Woodlawn Tap holds particular significance for Parker. Too young to enter at night during high school, he still knew it as a constant neighborhood presence—one that later became a place to reconnect, reflect, and share stories across generations. Hosting a book signing there helps bring the memoir full circle.

The event is free and open to the public. Copies of Building Bridges will be available for purchase, and Parker will be on hand to sign books and talk with readers.

Event Details:
Where: Woodlawn Tap (Jimmy’s), 1172 E 55th St, Chicago, IL 60615
When: Saturday, February 21 | 5:00 PM
What: Book Signing & Conversation

Facebook Event Page:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1381212459740498/

More About the Book:
https://chrisjparker.com/building-bridges

Media Contact:
Chris J. Parker

Chris Parker
Chris Parker
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chicago Author, Startup Founder, and IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Leader Chris J. Parker to Host Book Signing at Woodlawn Tap

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Chris Parker
Chris Parker
Company/Organization
Chris J. Parker
18221 199th PL NE
Woodinville, Washington, 98077
United States

Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Chris J. Parker is a product leader, author, and creative storyteller whose work bridges technology, humanity, and culture. With a career spanning Fortune 100 companies, startups, and breakthrough AI platforms, Chris combines strategic vision with hands-on creative execution—from memoir writing and photography to music production and AI-driven video. His PR hub showcases the full scope of his work: innovative product leadership, compelling books, immersive visual art, and thought-provoking commentary on the future of AI. Whether launching new creative projects or shaping the next wave of digital experiences, Chris brings depth, authenticity, and a multidisciplinary perspective that resonates across industries.

More From This Author
Chicago Author, Startup Founder, and IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Leader Chris J. Parker to Host Book Signing at Woodlawn Tap
During Black History Month, Chicago-Born Author Chris J. Parker Releases Debut Memoir Building Bridges at Lange’s
Building Bridges – A Memoir eBook Now Available
View All Stories From This Author