Scoop Soldiers Introduces Convenient Pet Waste Removal Services Across Cincinnati, Ohio

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cincinnati homeowners, renters, and property managers now have access to a dedicated pet waste removal service as Scoop Soldiers expands operations across the city. Designed for households and properties of all sizes, the service provides a structured, reliable, hassle-free solution to one of the most time-consuming aspects of dog ownership.As family schedules become more packed with work, school, sports, and community activities, picking up dog waste is often pushed to the bottom of the list. For some residents, the task is more than an inconvenience. Physical limitations, mobility challenges, or health concerns can make routine yard cleanup difficult or unsafe. Scoop Soldiers steps in to remove that burden, allowing customers to enjoy their outdoor spaces without added stress.Cincinnati’s changing seasons also play a role. Spring cleanups after winter buildup, the arrival of a new dog, or simply falling behind during busy weeks are common reasons customers sign up. Scoop Soldiers offers several recurring service options, with weekly and biweekly as the primary options for maintaining a consistently clean yard. One-time cleanups also remain available as a standalone option for vacations, special events, or seasonal resets.Scoop Soldiers serves every type of home with a dog in Cincinnati, Ohio, including suburban, urban, and rental communities. Single-family residences, rental homes, and commercial properties are all a priority. For apartment communities, Scoop Soldiers supports property managers by servicing shared green spaces and maintaining dog waste stations and bins, helping keep common areas clean and welcoming.Each visit follows a clear, dependable process. Customers can choose to receive either a text or email notification the day before their scheduled service. On service day, technicians arrive and first check the yard for any loose dogs to ensure it is safe to enter. Once clear, they systematically sweep the area with military precision, ensuring no piles are left behind. Add-on services, such as yard sanitizer and/or deodorizer, are then applied if opted in.After the cleanup is complete, technicians close and secure all gates and provide a photo of the locked gate for added peace of mind. Dog waste is removed from the property entirely and disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner, leaving yards clean, sanitary, and ready to use.Flexibility and communication are central to the customer experience. Customers can make scheduling changes up to 24 hours before their service, and call-ahead options are available. Scoop Soldiers also provides 24-hour customer service, ensuring questions or requests are handled quickly and professionally.Reliability is the foundation of the Scoop Soldiers approach. If a customer is ever unsatisfied, the company commits to making it right by returning to the property to address the issue. This service promise, combined with a proven track record and hundreds of five-star reviews, reinforces the company’s focus on consistent results and customer-first service.“For years, Scoop Soldiers has expanded without sacrificing customer satisfaction,” said Michayla Sims, Chief Operating Officer of Scoop Soldiers. “Our five-star reviews reflect our commitment to reliability and putting our customers’ needs first.”With its continued growth in Cincinnati, Scoop Soldiers delivers a dependable solution that fits into real life. For dog owners and property managers alike, the service eliminates a persistent chore and delivers confidence and consistency.Residents and property managers in Cincinnati, Ohio, seeking a dependable pooper scooper service can sign up today. All first-time customers receive their first service free, giving them the opportunity to experience Scoop Soldiers’ quality and commitment firsthand. The team is ready to deploy.Learn more at https://www.scoopsoldiers.com/locations/cincinnati

