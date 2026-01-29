Licensing Board Approves First Five Liquor License Upgrades for Beer and Wine Licensees

Today, the Boston Licensing Board approved five applications from beer and wine licensees upgrading to non-transferable all alcoholic beverages licenses. The businesses—89 Charles, Bebop, Carmelina's, New England Wicked Craft Company, and Serafina—are the first five businesses in Massachusetts to take advantage of this legislation, which was included in the Fiscal Year 2026 Massachusetts State Budget. The Licensing Board will send the five applications to the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission for investigation and final approval.

“This first batch of upgraded liquor licenses will strengthen our neighborhoods, expand opportunities for business owners and bolster the vibrancy of our communities,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m thankful to our state legislators who made this possible and encourage local businesses across our neighborhoods to take advantage of this upgrade and apply for an available liquor license. We look forward to celebrating the success of these restaurants and community spaces as they continue to grow and thrive.”

As part of the Fiscal Year 2026 Massachusetts State Budget, the State Legislature gave municipalities across Massachusetts the opportunity to opt into legislation that allows licensees permitted to sell only wines and malt beverages to trade in their license for a non-transferable all alcoholic beverages license.

“I am thrilled to see these recipients take advantage of this meaningful program that will allow them to grow their businesses responsibility. Allowing businesses to upgrade liquor licenses while still respecting the neighborhood process will lead to great opportunities for restaurants and bars all across the City,” said State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, Chair of the House Committee on Ways & Means (D-Boston). “I want to thank the Mayor for her continued support of this initiative and her unwavering commitment to the economic growth of the City."

"Congratulations to District 1’s very own New England Wicked Craft and Carmelina’s, along with the other initial recipients of the City of Boston’s liquor license upgrades. This is a major win for our local economy and for restaurant owners who have long faced barriers to operating and growing their businesses," said City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata. "With liquor licenses costing upwards of $600,000, access to an upgrade is critical to helping small businesses increase profit margins and compete in an increasingly challenging industry."

Mayor Michelle Wu introduced this legislation to the City Council and on September 20, the City Council approved the adoption of this legislation. On October 21, the Boston Licensing Board held an informational hearing to receive public feedback from licensees and opened a public comment period, which closed on December 3. On January 8, the Board voted on the final regulations. The guidelines include eliminating the need for a community process for anyone who has already completed the process in the past two years.

“Just weeks after finalizing the regulations, we are thrilled to approve the first five beer and wine upgrades,” said Kathleen Joyce, Chair of the Boston Licensing Board. “Business owners have been enthusiastic about this opportunity, and it’s clear from the number of applications that there is a need for these upgrades. We look forward to approving additional applications and are here to help throughout the process.”

The beer and wine upgrades, alongside the 2024 influx of new liquor licenses, enhance the City’s ability to support diverse local entrepreneurs and boost economic growth.

After Mayor Wu and the Boston City Council filed a successful Home Rule Petition, Governor Maura Healey signed legislation on September 11, 2024, bringing 225 new liquor licenses to Boston. This new batch is the single largest addition to Boston’s liquor license quota since the end of Prohibition. With this influx, the City has the ability to support diverse local entrepreneurs and boost economic growth. Specifically, the legislation created:

195 zip code-restricted licenses (both all alcohol and beer and wine) in Charlestown, Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, Roslindale, Roxbury, South End, and West Roxbury, to be granted to the City over three calendar years

15 all alcohol licenses for community spaces, including non-profits, small theaters, and outdoor spaces

12 transferable all alcohol licenses

3 all alcohol neighborhood restricted licenses in Oak Square, Brighton

On December 18, the City of Boston Licensing Board approved the first three transferable all alcohol licenses. The Board approved applications from Ama, the new restaurant in Allston from Comfort Kitchen’s Pearl & Law Hospitality Group; Leather District coffeeshop Gracenote; and Merengue Express in Mission Hill.

In total, the Board has approved over 60 liquor license applications. In early 2025, the Licensing Board approved 37 new liquor licenses. During the summer, the Licensing Board approved 21 neighborhood restricted licenses and three community space licenses. This fall, the Board approved four neighborhood restricted licenses.

The Board will vote on additional applications for both new liquor licenses and beer and wine upgrades in the coming weeks. Potential applicants—both for new licenses and those interested in upgrading beer and wine licenses—are encouraged to start the process as soon as possible. The Mayor’s Office of Licensing and Consumer Affairs, the Office of Neighborhood Services, and Office of Small Business staff will continue to support potential applicants. The City of Boston Licensing Board hosts virtual office hours addressing the liquor license application process. Applicants can also make a drop-in appointment with the Boston Licensing Board at City Hall, Room 809 by contacting 617-635-4170 or emailing licensingboard@boston.gov.

When reviewing additional applications, the Board will continue to factor in evolving neighborhood needs, market realities, the strength and sustainability of an establishment’s business plan, and the applicant’s ability to further economic growth for surrounding businesses.

Learn more about applying for a liquor license or upgrading an existing license on the Licensing Board website.