Saudi Arabia’s Milaf Brand Accelerates Global Expansion as Kurida F.Z.E. Scales Beverage Portfolio Across Eurasia

Milaf accelerates global expansion from Saudi roots, led by Kurida F.Z.E., unveiling products and signing Islam Makhachev as ambassador at Gulfood 2026.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following earlier international coverage highlighting Saudi Arabia’s leadership in promoting healthier beverage alternatives, Milaf continues to gain global momentum as a rapidly expanding beverage brand with a growing international footprint.What began as a Saudi-led initiative aligned with better-for-you consumption is now advancing into a multi-region expansion strategy, supported by international distribution partnerships, diversified product development, and high-profile global brand collaborations.A central role in this expansion is being played by Kurida F.Z.E., a Dubai-headquartered company overseeing the international rollout of Milaf products across Eurasia and other strategic markets.Milaf’s growth reflects shifting consumer demand for beverages that combine taste, cultural identity, and wellness-focused positioning. Early reporting emphasized Saudi Arabia’s efforts to encourage healthier beverage choices, placing Milaf within a broader global movement toward alternative and functional drink categories.Under Kurida F.Z.E.’s leadership, Milaf beverages — including Milaf Cola, Milaf Loumi, and newly developed camel milk-based drink products — are expanding into China, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia, and additional regional markets. The camel milk-based products draw on regional heritage and nutritional value while aligning with premium wellness trends gaining global traction.Milaf’s international strategy was recently showcased at Gulfood 2026, held January 26–30 in Dubai, where Kurida F.Z.E. participated as an exhibitor. Gulfood is widely recognized as one of the world’s leading food and beverage trade exhibitions and serves as a key platform for global industry engagement.During the event, Milaf presented a brand positioned for long-term scale, featuring modern packaging, a clear international narrative, and a diversified product roadmap extending beyond a single category or geography. Industry discussions also referenced additional Milaf flavors, formulations, and functional beverage concepts currently in development, with several expected to reach commercial readiness in the near future.One of the most notable moments of Gulfood 2026 was the official signing of Islam Makhachev as Global Brand Ambassador for Milaf, in partnership with Kurida F.Z.E. The signing attracted attention from media, distributors, and industry participants, further strengthening the brand’s international visibility.With a global following across multiple regions, Makhachev brings increased recognition and credibility to Milaf’s expanding portfolio, reinforcing the brand’s positioning as a modern, globally relevant beverage platform.Supporting Kurida F.Z.E.’s international strategy is Michael G. Shariff, of Inventa Capital Group PLC, who represents Kurida F.Z.E. and is assisting with legal strategy, brand positioning, and international promotion of the Milaf brand across key markets.As new products move toward launch and additional markets come online, Milaf continues to position itself for long-term global growth while maintaining alignment with the values that defined its original Saudi-based initiative.About Kurida F.Z.E.Kurida F.Z.E. is a Dubai-based international distribution and brand development company focused on expanding consumer brands across global markets, with an emphasis on food, beverage, and wellness sectors.Michael George Shariff, Esq.Intellectual Property Attorney and Counselor

