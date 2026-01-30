Warner Robins, Houston County, GA (January 29, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Rashawn Williams, age 21, of Warner Robins, Georgia, with Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer and Aggravated Assault. The Warner Robins Police Department requested the GBI to investigate after Williams shot a WRPD officer when the officer was responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Preliminary information indicates that at about 8:32 a.m., the 911 Center received a call. While no one was directly speaking with the 911 operator, the operator determined that a domestic disturbance was occurring at a home in the 100 block of Rose Street, Warner Robins, GA. Based on the information, WRPD officers responded to the home. Once on scene, a WRPD officer approached the home. Someone in the home shot at the officer, hitting the officer multiple times. Other officers responding to the scene rendered aid to the officer. Officers discovered a woman outside the home who also had been shot.

The officer and the woman were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. Both are in critical condition.

Law enforcement determined that Williams lived at the home along with the woman, but officers were unable to locate Williams at the home. For the next several hours, law enforcement secured the area to locate Williams. At about 11:10 a.m., Williams was taken into custody without incident.

Williams was booked into the Houston County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the GBI Tipline. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by using the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be turned over to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office.